Love Hurts: Trailer Released for New Movie From Nobody & Violent Night Producers

The folks at 87North are keeping their run of action vehicles rolling with a brand new adventure starring Oscar winning actor Ke Huy Quan. From production company behind Fall Guy, and the producers of fan-favorite action films like Nobody and Violent Night, comes the new thriller Love Hurts.

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures shared the very first trailer for Love Hurts, which is set to hit theaters on February 7th. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

Love Hurts stars Ke Huy Quan as a realtor who had a previous secret life as a hit man. Quan has become a wildly beloved actor in recent years. After starring in hit films like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as a child, Quan disappeared from the industry for decades. He returned with a bang, thanks to 2022’s Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, which also saw Quan earn a Best Supporting Actor win. He recently starred alongside Tom Hiddleston in the second season of Loki on Disney+.

Love Hurts also stars fellow Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Mustafa Shakir, Rhys Darby, Sean Astin, and NFL superstar-turned-actor Marshawn Lynch.

What’s really exciting about Love Hurts is that it marks yet another project of the exciting trend of action movies directed by longtime stunt people. The film is the directorial debut for JoJo Eusebio, who has done stunt work on movies like John Wick and The Avengers. Eusebio follows in the footsteps of producer David Leitch, who had a whole career in stunts before making John Wick with fellow stuntman Chad Stahelski. Both of them have gone on to become two of the most in-demand action directors in Hollywood. The same could be said for Sam Hargrave, the longtime stunt double for Chris Evans who rose through the stunt ranks at Marvel Studios before being handed the Extraction films at Netflix.

Leitch produces Love Hurts alongside Kelly McCormack and Guy Danella. The script is written by Matthew Murray & Josh Stoddard and Luke Passmore.

Here’s the official synopsis for Love Hurts:

“Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Oscar winner Ariana DeBose; West Side Story, Argylle), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy.

“Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu; Tomb Raider, Warcraft), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.”