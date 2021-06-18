Mattel Unveils First Look at Luca Toys for New Pixar Film

✖

The latest adventure from Disney and Pixar, Luca, is headed to Disney+ on June 18th and, in honor of the exciting new film, Mattel has unveiled their first look at toys that will be celebrating the ambitious endeavor. Keeping in the tradition with most Pixar films, Luca will blend together real-world characters with fantastical adventures, with Mattel honoring the spirit of this blend, delivering fans the more traditional figures featuring the beloved human characters, as well as their otherworldly counterparts. Learn more about Mattel's upcoming Luca releases below, which hit shelves starting on July 1st, with Luca debuting on Disney+ on June 18th.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto, as they take in all that the Italian summer has to offer, gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. But the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret, Luca is a sea monster from another world, just below the water’s surface.

Luca & Alberto's Adventure Pack - $24.99

This adventure pack of 2 action figures, along with storytelling accessories, is inspired by the underwater moments of the coming-of-age tale of young sea monsters Luca Paguro and Alberto Scorfano in Disney and Pixar's Luca.

Kids can recall Alberto's comical misinterpretation of common land items like a diving helmet, boots, and an old-school gramophone.

With Luca's shepherd's crook, a crab, and 2 goatfish, kids can reenact Luca's family chores of goatfish herding before he comes ashore and indulges an adventurous side he never knew he had.

(Photo: Mattel)

Scooter Build & Crash Pack - $19.99

Andiamo! This scooter-themed pack is inspired by a key action scene between new best friends Luca and Alberto in Disney and Pixar's Luca.

Posable figures of the two human characters are included, along with 6 interchangeable pieces to allow kids to build a scooter, race and crash it, and rebuild it again, swapping out pieces for a different formation!

Kids can relive the adventures of the cautious Luca and the bold Alberto who dream of travel and freedom as they come of age in a picturesque Italian seaside town.

(Photo: Mattel)

Stargazers Pack - $14.99

Inspired by the charming stargazing scene in Disney and Pixar's feature film, Luca, this pack highlights the eye-opening moment between Luca, in his human form, and Giulia, the quirky and curious friend he makes on land.

Authentic 5.4-inch (13.8-cm) posable figures, a telescope and an astronomy book are all included to relive the scene where Giulia introduces Luca to the world of astronomy.

The pack can also open up a galaxy of storytelling possibilities. Open the box and look through the cutouts for some additional stargazing fun!

(Photo: Mattel)

Luca Paguro Figure - $9.99

Ciao from the seaside town of Portorosso, Italy! In Disney and Pixar's Luca, a curious young sea monster is enjoying an unforgettable summer of discovery.

This figure features Luca in his sea monster form and has color-changing fins!

This figure features Luca in his sea monster form and has color-changing fins! His head, torso, arms, and legs are all removable and can swap out with the human pieces available in the Scooter Build & Crash pack, sold separately, to play out the transformational scenes from the movie.

(Photo: Mattel)

Alberto Scorfano Figure - $9.99

It's an unforgettable summer in Portorosso for Alberto Scorfano, the bold best friend of the lead character from Disney and Pixar's Luca.

This figure shows him in his sea monster form, complete with color-changing fins.

To play out the transformational storyline from the movie, swap out his head, torso, arms, and legs with the human equivalents available in the Scooter Build & Crash pack, sold separately.

(Photo: Mattel)

Grab Mattel's upcoming Luca releases when they hit shelves starting on July 1st and check out Luca when it hits Disney+ on June 18th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!