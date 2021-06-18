Luca Filmmakers Bring Authenticity and Vibrance to the Italian Riviera for Pixar's Latest Adventure

✖

This summer, Pixar Animation Studios and Disney+ are taking movie fans on a journey to the beautiful Italian Riviera. The latest film from Pixar, Luca, is about a young sea monster who lives off the coast of Italy and is afraid of what exists on the surface. He then meets Alberto, another sea monster that shows him their species appear as humans when they're on dry land, and that there's nothing but wonder awaiting him in the countryside. The daring new friends set off an the adventure of a lifetime, spending the summer learning all there is to know about the beauty of life above the water.

Luca and Alberto are the central characters of the film, but the setting itself also takes on a major role. Director Enrico Casarosa spent a lot of summers in Italy as a child, and the film is based loosely on his experiences with his lifetime best friend. Given the connection to the material, it was important for Casarosa and the rest of the creative team to bring Italy to life in the most beautiful and authentic way possible.

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to attend a virtual presentation on the making of Luca, and the filmmakers explained just how they went about delivering a Pixar version of one of the most breathtaking places in the world.

"It was our goal to transport the audience to Italy. And most of us didn't grow up in Italy, so we wanted to make sure that the team was inspired by the setting. So, we did what you have to do. We ate a lot of pasta. We at a lot of gelato. Of course, that's one of those trials and tribulations of the job. And some folks in our team went to Italy," producer Andrea Warner explained. "But we also really enjoyed watching Italian films from the period in which the film takes place. One of them was Big Deal on Madonna Street."

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios)

"We had such a good time also seeing all of these wonderful movies, neo realism, it was so much fun to go see De Sica, Fellini, Raspanti. It was really fun to dive into the golden era film in Italy," added Casarosa. "One thing that we wanted to make sure to get right, was the specificity, of course, of the town and culture. I grew up there. I moved out here in the twenties. But we wanted to make sure that we had consultants to also check in."

Casarosa went on to say that part of the reason he wanted to set the story in that specific period of time in Italy was to capture the bright colors and vibrant aesthetics of the towns, making the movie look like something out of a storybook.

"I love the 1950s and 1960s Italy for many reasons," the director said. "So, we wanted to make sure that that was part of our movie. But I wanted also an expressive, playful, this is kids having fun. And I wanted it to be like jumping into a kid's books."

When you see the film, you'll know what Casarosa is talking about. All of the different buildings in Luca are made with imperfections. Nothing in the film looks uniform or cookie cutter, which was one of the main goals for the production team in balancing the look of Italy and the whimsy of the story.

(Photo: Walt Disney Animation Studios)