New Luca Trailer Released by Disney and Pixar

Summertime is almost here, and that means the next film from the storied Pixar Animation Studios is nearly upon us. Luca, which is arguably Pixar's most summer-adjacent film to-date, will be arriving on Disney+ on June 18th, free to everyone who already has a subscription to the service. On Wednesday morning, Disney and Pixar continued the marketing campaign for Luca, releasing the second full-length trailer for the film.

Luca tells the story of a young boy and his friend who appear completely human and normal when they're out of the water, but they are really mysterious sea creatures. Their lives begin to change when they befriend a young girl on the surface.

The film is directed by Enrico Casarosa with a script from Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones. The all-star vocal ensemble includes Jacob Tremblay, Maya Rudolph, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Marco Barricelli, and Jim Gaffigan.

Like Soul, Luca will be skipping out on a theatrical release entirely, which is surely going to disappoint plenty of movie lovers and Pixar fans. Onward was the last Pixar film to hit theaters and it only had a couple of weeks on the big screen before theater chains shuttered entirely due to COVID-19.

According to Casarosa, Luca will blend elements of his life growing up in Genoa with The Little Mermaid and the works of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

“I was born in Genoa, and my summers were spent on beaches,” Casarosa told Empire earlier this year. “I met my best friend when I was 11. I was really shy and I found this troublemaker of a kid who had a completely different life. I wanted to make a movie about those kinds of friendships that help you grow up.”

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca,” Casarosa said in a statement when the film was first announced. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

What did you think of the new Luca trailer? Are you excited to check out the film on Disney+ this summer? Let us know in the comments!