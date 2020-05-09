M. Night Shyamalan's Next Movie Cast Revealed

✖

Shortly after it was revealed earlier today that Hereditary and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Alex Wolff was in talks to join the new film from writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, the rest of the main cast for the secret project has been revealed. Variety reports that in addition to Wolff joining the cast that Eliza Scanlen (Little Women, Sharp Objects), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies), Aaron Pierre (Krypton), and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) are all in talks to appear in the new movie. Shyamalan will, as is tradition for him, write and direct the film.

A title and plot synopsis for the film is unknown, par for the course with the ever secretive Shyamlan, but the film is also without a firm release date for the time being. The director had previously made an agreement with Universal Pictures to distribute his next two movies, both dated for February 2021 and February 2023 at the time, but the first has already been delayed due to ongoing complications with the spread of the coronavirus.

Shyamalan previously opened up about his new normal for making his films that he came to appreciate while developing his "comeback" vehicle The Visit in 2015. Working on that movie, a smaller budgeted movie with a unique tone and non-global stakes has been his guiding light ever since and will be the same on these new movies.

“I’m loving this approach from The Visit on where they’re minimal, contained, I own them, we take big tonal risks and try to hit that note of absurd-but-grounded, that dark humor moment and deal with some complicated things and not necessarily take the audience where they’re comfortable, both during or even at the end," Shyamalan told Collider last year. "That’s all mitigated because we’re working with a respectable number and I feel like I’m being a good partner to my distributors. I like that because it allows me to iterate really fast in the making of these stories, so those films follow that architecture of approach and process. Even if it’s tricking myself into being more dangerous, it’s working because when I think about these three films that I’m thinking about—all weird and dark—I think that they speak to each other a little bit.”

Though Shyamalan opened up about having ideas for three movies, there's been no indication from Universal when that film will arrive either. The filmmaker has his hands full anyway developing these two films in addition to his Apple TV+ series Servant, which was already been renewed for a second season on the new streaming service before it even premiered.

