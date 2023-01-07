M3GAN Star Reveals Iconic Dance Almost Didn't Appear in the Trailer

Blumhouse Productions is about to unleash their new film involving a killer doll titled M3gan this month, and it's definitely caught the attention of horror fans. M3gan's initial reviews have been pretty solid and might spark the beginning of a franchise. The future of M3gan has been discussed heavily in the press, with director Gerard Johnstone discussing the possibility of the doll teaming up with Anabelle from James Wan's The Conjuring Universe. While that idea is a bit up in the air right now, it seems that the film is filled with iconic moments. One of those moments is a major dance scene that almost didn't appear in the trailer. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Allison Williams reveals how they decided to place the scene in the trailer.

"The first time I saw it was when Amie [Donald] was practicing the dance, and then I watched her film it. I wasn't in the scene that day, but I went to set because I knew she was filming it and I wanted to be there. And it was just extraordinary," Williams told the trade. "Watching the performance of it, in and of itself, was unbelievable, and by then, we were all very, very familiar with Amie's brilliance as a performer. But it wasn't until I saw it fully edited into the movie, in its context, with the song, with everything, that I was like, 'Oh, this is iconic.' And then, when we saw the first cut of the trailer, we were all hemming and hawing about whether or not to let the dance be out in the trailer or try to keep it as a surprise in the movie. And boy, the forces of marketing at Universal were right to keep it in the trailer, because it just helped, honestly. I don't think there's anything else in our trailer that helps convey who she is more quickly than knowing that she's a doll who's going to stop and do a choreographed dance and then pick up a murder weapon and go on her way. That bizarre, off-kilter, hilarious freakishness is exactly what we were going for, and so it really was a perfect illustration of where we wanted to be."

Could Annabelle and M3gan Go Toe to Toe?

One major difference between the two dolls is that, while Annabelle might be home to a supernatural entity, the movies in which she is featured don't see the doll itself causing carnage, rather evoking otherworldly events around her. M3GAN, on the other hand, uses her deadly abilities to protect those closest to her at any cost.

The Conjuring director and M3GAN producer James Wan weighed in, "Listen, M3GAN is a whole new breed that we haven't seen before. I wouldn't put it past M3GAN to have great tricks up her sleeves, especially if we're lucky enough to have future stories. Why can't M3GAN have rocket launchers at her fingertips? That would be amazing. It would blow any doll off the planet."

M3GAN star Allison Williams added, "I wouldn't ever bet against M3GAN. Ever, ever. I've got to go with my girl. She has the worldwide web in her being. She could win anything."

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

M3GAN lands in theaters on January 6, 2023.

What do you think of her comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!