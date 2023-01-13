M3GAN: Viral Horror Movie Gets New Release Date After Trailer

Last week came the first trailer for M3GAN, the new horror-thriller from Blumhouse that immediately caught the attention of fans online thanks to its bananas first footage. The new movie, which hails from a screenplay by Malignant screenwriter Akela Cooper, immediately became a meme thanks to the titular evil doll/robot doing some hilarious dance moves and chasing someone in a forest on all fours like an animal. Those that had their hype levels sent off the charts by the M3GAN trailer however have some good news in store for them as M3GAN's release date has been moved up by the studio.

According to Deadline, M3GAN has moved from its January 13th, 2023 release date to one week earlier, bringing it to a January 6th, 2023 release date and making it one of the first feature films to debut in movie theaters next year. The film is now set to open opposite Sony Pictures' True Haunting, another horror film, which stars The Boys' Erin Moriarty and Strangers Things' Jamie Campbell Bower. M3GAN's shift to a week earlier also keeps it away from New Line's House Party reboot, produced by LeBron James, which is scheduled to arrive on the MLK Day weekend.

Who plays M3gan?

The M3GAN character is a team effort as actress/musician Jenna Davis is credited with providing the voice for M3gan while young actress/dance/stunt performer Amie Donald acting as the on-set M3GAN during production. No official word has been said just yet about the production of the movie, and how M3GAN's signature-robot look was pulled off, but it appears like her face is a visual effect that is put onto the performance that Donald gave on set.

M3GAN isn't alone either, joined in the cast by Get Out's Allison Williams and The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw. The film also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition), and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward).

When does M3gan come out?

As noted above, M3GAN will be released in theaters on January 6th, 2023. Right now the film's release will seemingly be a theatrical exclusive, meaning you'll only be able to watch it in theaters. Studio Universal Pictures previously made a deal with exhibitors that would provide shorter windows of exclusivity depending on the success of a movie, but they've also switched their plans and had some films premiere in theaters and streaming on Peacock at the same time. It's unclear if M3gan will be one of those movies however, or when it will go to streaming period.

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.