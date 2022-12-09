M3GAN First Reactions Call Killer Doll "Next Great Horror Icon"
Even though Blumhouse and Universal Pictures' M3GAN won't be released for four more weeks, the horror movie is already being screened for critics and earning rave responses. Hailing from producer James Wan and written by Malignant screenwriter Akela Cooper, M3GAN has been a viral sensation ever since the first trailer was released. The titular evil doll showed off her hilarious dance moves, while also chasing someone in a forest on all fours like an animal, immediately launching her to superstardom online. And if these first reactions are to be believed, the movie lives up to the hype.
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.
M3GAN is scheduled to be released on January 6th, 2023. See what people are saying about the film below:
Next great horror icon
prevnext
#M3GAN delivers our next great horror icon. The first film in a long time to make the best out of the "killer doll" story while still carving its own tasteful personality.
It's the perfect balance of eeriness & dark humor. Like Malignant, the film rightfully earns all the camp. pic.twitter.com/gTppN8NXez— Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) December 8, 2022
A hoot and a half
prevnext
#M3GAN is a hoot and a half. At its best when leaning into the zaniness that made its marketing campaign so viral.
Chock full of great horror gags and dare I say a bit Spielbergian in its science fiction elements.
Certainly a franchise starter, and I’m here for the ride. 🔪🤖 pic.twitter.com/vS84OqdHZ7— Noah Levine (@ZProductionz) December 8, 2022
TERRIFYING &… HILARIOUS
prevnext
#M3GAN REVIEW: Megannnn!! Scary is back on the menu, with a dash of quirky charm & biden. It’s VIOLENT, TERRIFYING &… HILARIOUS. This isn’t just another horror, it’s one of the best films ever! Great music too. A fitting end to M3GAN’s journey, while also setting up what’s next pic.twitter.com/ytBCVPuezc— IndieWire➕ (@IndieWirePlus) December 8, 2022
Inventive & clever
prevnext
In case you’re wondering… yes, #M3GAN slays. Definitely more of an amusing social satire than straight horror, but it’s inventive & clever & VERY entertaining. Without a doubt it elevates the “Scary Doll” genre, but now I need a M3GAN vs Chucky movie immediately! pic.twitter.com/ZTkUyloTbI— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 8, 2022
Packed with creepy moments
prevnext
Well, #M3GAN RULES. We all know I love a killer doll, and this gal is up there with the best of 'em. The movie is packed with creepy moments, LOL-worthy shots and sassy one-liners that I'm still grinning gleefully over. Less bloody than ya might expect, but I had a blast 🖤 pic.twitter.com/JexwQK7Ecb— Amy West (@TV_amyy) December 8, 2022
Wild ride
prevnext
Nothing can prepare you for the wild ride that is #M3GAN. It’s an absolute laugh riot that also successfully balances horror and drama, weaving themes of loss, grief, and trauma. A thrilling and thoroughly entertaining addition to the killer doll sub-genre. pic.twitter.com/BcWZJ17L3A— Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) December 8, 2022
An instant icon
prevnext
I saw #M3GAN last night (and did some awesome interviews this morning) and it's a blast. The story beats are pretty much exactly what you'd expect, but M3gan herself is an instant icon and the tone is top notch. I laughed my ass off so many times, yet it remained dark throughout. pic.twitter.com/3MxnEdJ5SK— Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) December 8, 2022
Believe the viral hype
prevnext
Believe the viral hype: #M3GAN delivers with a campy mean streak that will rattle some, but there’s a code in M3GAN’s code that makes her easy to root for. Allison Williams completes a horror trifecta after GET OUT and THE PERFECTION, playing a timely white lady Dr. Frankenstein. pic.twitter.com/MwvoV5pC4o— Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) December 8, 2022
BONKERS
prev
#M3GAN is absolutely bonkers. BONKERS. A terrifying upgrade from the fearsome Furbies, M3GAN is a nightmare come to life. I’m sorry, Chucky, but you ain’t got nothin’ on M3gan. pic.twitter.com/qg7Co1LCfj— Shannon of the Dead 🧟♀️ (@shannon_mcgrew) December 8, 2022