M3GAN First Reactions Call Killer Doll "Next Great Horror Icon"

Even though Blumhouse and Universal Pictures' M3GAN won't be released for four more weeks, the horror movie is already being screened for critics and earning rave responses. Hailing from producer James Wan and written by Malignant screenwriter Akela Cooper, M3GAN has been a viral sensation ever since the first trailer was released. The titular evil doll showed off her hilarious dance moves, while also chasing someone in a forest on all fours like an animal, immediately launching her to superstardom online. And if these first reactions are to be believed, the movie lives up to the hype.

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

M3GAN is scheduled to be released on January 6th, 2023. See what people are saying about the film below: