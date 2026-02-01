Macaulay Culkin and Other Hollywood Stars Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Catherine O’Hara

Earlier this week, film and television star Catherine O’Hara passed away at the age of 71, and since then, Hollywood and O’Hara’s legion of fans have been paying tribute across social media. O’Hara’s career is one of the most varied and versatile in the industry, and she proved time and time again on both the big and small screens her immense versatility across genres, topics, and tones. That includes her role in Home Alone, and now Macaulay Culkin has shared a touching tribute to his beloved co-star.

On Instagram, Culkin shared a photo of the two of them from the first Home Alone, as well as a photo from their recent reunion. Culkin wrote,” Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.” You can find the full post below.

The World of Hollywood Pays Tribute to Catherine O’Hara

Culkin was one of many to share tributes to O’Hara, including Pedro Pascal, who shared a photo of the two from the set of The Last of Us. Pascal wrote, “Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always ♥️ The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara.” O’Hara joined The Last of Us for several episodes in last year’s season 2.

Warner Bros. also paid tribute to O’Hara, as did Steve Martin and Martin Short during their most recent stop on The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short comedy show (via Variety). “Catherine O’Hara, I met when she was 18 years of age, and all these years later, she has been the greatest, most brilliant, kindest, sweetest angel that any of us worked with,” Short said, and then added, “So god bless Catherine,” alongside a toast with Martin.

Brooke Shields shared footage of when O’Hara hilariously spoofed her on The Brooke Shields Show in 1984. Shields wrote, “What an honor it was to be spoofed by Catherine O’Hara. What an unfathomable loss. We love you, Catherine. Comedy won’t be the same without her. Sending love to Catherine’s family, friends, castmates, and fans today. Truly beloved.”

O’Hara’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Jenna Ortega also shared a tribute, writing, “Catherine is one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever had the honor of getting to work with and know. I’ll forever cherish the time we shared together, and everything she taught me. A giant and inspiration in many ways. One of the greats. Thank you so much for it all.”

Ryan Reynolds shared a montage of O’Hara’s many roles with the note, “What a bright and beautiful light. Catherine O’Hara. 🍁” Meanwhile, Dreamworks Animation shared images of some of O’Hara’s animated characters with a tribute, writing, “The DreamWorks Animation family is heartbroken over the loss of Catherine O’Hara. Her legacy will live on not only through her work, but her example of kindness and grace. All of us who had the honor of working with her and knowing her will treasure the times we shared and extend our sincerest sympathy to her family.”

Our thoughts are with O’Hara’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

