Macaulay Culkin Reveals He Almost Bought Iconic Home Alone House

Macaulay Culkin nearly purchased the house where Home Alone was filmed to capitalize on his child star fame. The house is located in Winnetka, Illinois and it drew a lot of interest earlier this year when it went on the market. At a recent live event in nearby Rosemont, Culkin told fans that “had half a mind to buy it – just for giggles.”

Culkin spoke to a live audience at the Rosemont Theater after a screening of Home Alone to celebrate the holidays. According to The New York Times, he described a very Kevin McCallister-like scheme he had to turn to the iconic property into a “movie fun house,” with attractions related to Home Alone. Visitors would be able to ride a sled down the stairs, for example, and mimic other stunts from the movie. They’d also get try their luck against the booby traps that took out the Wet Bandits – within reason.

In the end, Culkin said he simply didn’t have the time to spare on this idea. He said: “I got kids. I’m busy, man.” Culkin is now married to fellow child star Brenda Song, and they share two sons.

Culkin was nine years old when he filmed Home Alone in the spring of 1990, and 10 years old when it premiered that November. The movie was a smash hit, catapulting Culkin to worldwide celebrity – and all the pressures that come with it. Culkin has been honest about that experience in some venues over the years, and this holiday season he is engaging with fans directly on a live tour.

“A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin” includes a theatrical screening of Home Alone followed by a live Q&A with Culkin in cities across the U.S. This tidbit about the Winnetka house came at the Rosemont event, along with some commentary about Culkin’s personal view on this franchise. He said that his rise to child stardom “was kind of a curse and a blessing,” but he has become particularly fond of it now that he has children of his own.

“I look at the movie differently now because of that,” he said. “I watch it through a different lens — I watch it with them. And they have no idea who they’re sitting next to.”

Home Alone is streaming now on Disney+. It is also available to rent or purchase on PVOD stores including Apple TV, Prime Video and YouTube.