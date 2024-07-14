Mad Max: Fury Road Star Charlize Theron Shares Thoughts on Furiosa

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released earlier this year, and it marked the fifth installment to George Miller’s iconic franchise. The film took place before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road and saw Anya Taylor-Joy playing a younger version of Furiosa, the character originated by Charlize Theron. Recently, Taylor-Joy revealed that she’s emailed back and forth with Theron and the duo are “due a very long dinner,” but it sounds like they haven’t been able to make their schedules work. In fact, Theron hosted the fourth annual block party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Saturday and spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Furiosa and wanting to connect with Taylor-Joy.

“It’s amazing, it’s a beautiful film,” Theron said of Furiosa. “No, we’ve really been trying to connect,” she added when asked if she’s talked to Taylor-Joy since the movie’s release. “It’s been one of those – we can actually make a comedy out of it. We keep running into each other and in places when we don’t have time to really talk to each other, so we’re constantly like, ‘Oh my god, OK, let’s get together!’ And then life takes over. But it will happen when it’s right.”

George Miller Explains Why Charlize Theron Isn’t in Furiosa:

Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa / Charlize Theron in Fury Road

“So, everyone read a script a few years ago, the concept art and everything, and everyone read the screenplay in order to do Fury Road, not just the actors but everybody,” Miller told ComicBook. “[Charlize] read it about six months before, and she said ‘We’ve got to do this first.’ I said, Charlize, we’ve been trying to do this movie for almost a decade and we’re all prepared to do this one. We have to do it, but she was very excited about it.”

“My intention was that we do it, we do it next,” Miller added. “But then we’ve now gone through the third parent company of Warner Bros. — there’s about four different regimes.That settled down by the time we got to actually do Furiosa, but the best part of a decade had gone by. And then I thought, ‘OK, we could still do it with Charlize.’ Then I saw these other movies like The Irishman, where they made people younger and particularly I saw Gemini Man. I was looking at was the technology; I wasn’t looking at performance. I thought, ‘We can’t do it.’”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now available on VOD.