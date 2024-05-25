Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Star Anya Taylor-Joy Hoping To Have "Long Dinner" With Charlize Theron "To Swap War Stories"

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in the theaters, and the movie sees Anya Taylor-Joy playing a younger version of Furiosa, the character originated by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. The production of the 2015 film was notoriously tough, and Theron has previously opened up about the troubles she had on the film's set. Now, Taylor-Joy is hoping to "swap war stories" with the former Furiosa.

"We have emailed a bunch. We met at the Oscars, and she's just as lovely and gracious and cool as you could imagine," Taylor-Joy explained to CNN when asked about Theron. "We are due a very long dinner, just to swap war stories. But I feel so lucky to share a character with her. She's one of my favorite actors and I just think she's fabulous."

"I was lucky enough to fall in love with Furiosa through Charlize's interpretation in Fury Road," Taylor-Joy added. "I thought that the character was just somebody who had really stuck with me."

George Miller Explains Why Charlize Theron Isn't in Furiosa:

"So, everyone read a script a few years ago, the concept art and everything, and everyone read the screenplay in order to do Fury Road, not just the actors but everybody," Miller told ComicBook. "[Charlize] read it about six months before, and she said 'We've got to do this first.' I said, Charlize, we've been trying to do this movie for almost a decade and we're all prepared to do this one. We have to do it, but she was very excited about it."

"My intention was that we do it, we do it next," Miller added. "But then we've now gone through the third parent company of Warner Bros. -- there's about four different regimes.That settled down by the time we got to actually do Furiosa, but the best part of a decade had gone by. And then I thought, 'OK, we could still do it with Charlize.' Then I saw these other movies like The Irishman, where they made people younger and particularly I saw Gemini Man. I was looking at was the technology; I wasn't looking at performance. I thought, 'We can't do it.'"

What Is Furiosa About?

Set more than a decade before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga explores how Furiosa was kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by the treacherous Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. As Dementus and Immortan Joe vie for control of the wasteland, Furiosa must survive every challenge in front of her as she seeks vengeance against her kidnappers on her way to return home.

Mad Max creator George Miller returns to direct Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theaters.