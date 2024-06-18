Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga VOD Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will reportedly be released on Video On Demand (VOD) on June 24, 2024.

That date was spotted over on Amazon, where pre-orders for Furiosa's digital release are now being offered. That date represents a whiplash-style turnaround from when Furiosa was first released in theaters, exactly one month prior on May 24th.

(Photo: Amazon)

To date, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has only made $160.6 million worldwide on a budget of $168 million. That's got to be a hard hit for Warner Bros., as the studio was clearly banking on the cult-classic status of Mad Max: Fury Road – plus the combined star power of Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers) and Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants, Queen's Gambit) – to really make Furiosa a box office smash. Instead, Furiosa opened to the worst Memorial Day Weekend box office in three decades. For comparison: Mad Max: Fury Road had a slow-burn run at the box office, ultimately taking in $380.4M on a budget that is said to have ranged from $154.6M-$185.2M.

Furiosa may find a lot more fuel for a good run on the home video front. The visual spectacle is never so great that it sold audiences on the theatrical experience (clearly), while a lengthy runtime (148 minutes) and much more complicated storyline (multiple Biblical-style "acts") made word-of-mouth hype impossible. However, director George Miller is still enough of a visionary that Furiosa, as a home video offering, will seem like premium content to a lot of viewers.

What Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga About?

(Photo: Furiosa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Warner Bros. Pictures)

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

In our ComicBook.com review of Furiosa, critic Spencer Perry praised the wider scope and deeper storytelling of the prequel:

The Wasteland is still clearly an inspiring place for George Miller, who not only continues to find things to say about our own world, but to enrich his own stories that he's already told. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is equal parts post-apocalyptic action thriller and biblical epic. Even if you think you've seen what this world has to offer, there are still surprises to find in the sand.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released in VOD on June 24th.