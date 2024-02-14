Madame Web Star Dakota Johnson Hilariously Messes Up the Names of Tom Holland's Spider-Man Films

Keeping the titles of long-running franchises straight can be a difficult task, even if you're the star of Madame Web, Dakota Johnson. With the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man films being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and only having tenuous connections to Madame Web, Johnson isn't nearly as familiar with them as audiences might be, which explains why, when quizzed about the titles of Holland's trilogy, Johnson got creative. Even if Johnson didn't get the titles totally accurate, watching her come up with her own titles does look like it could be a pitch meeting at Marvel Studios, as you can see in the post below.

Over on Instagram, Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz shared the post in which Johnson failed to recall the titles Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and instead claims they are called Spider-Man: Here He Comes, Spider-Man: And He's Back, and The Goblet of Spider-Man. She did, though, correct herself with the final title, offering up Harry Spider-Man and the Goblet of Man.

With Holland following actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield having played the Wall-Crawler, having to reflect on all of the films, while also sifting through the entries in Sony's Spider-Man Universe and the rest of the MCU, is easier said than done, so we can at least applaud Johnson for getting creative.

Despite not being able to recall all of the films' titles, Johnson did previously express her interest in crossing over with Holland's version of Peter Parker at some point.

"It would be so fun to do more. I don't know what would happen. I admire so many of the actors that play superheroes but obviously, it would be cool to work with Spider-Man," Johnson confirmed to ComicBook.com. "But [Madame Web isn't in] the Spider-Verse and it's her world so I don't know what kind of crossover there'd be."

Unlike the previous films in Sony's Spider-Man Universe Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius, Madame Web opted not to include a post-credits scene, as it avoided the tease of what would come next and the film instead has countless avenues for a sequel.

"We made a decision early on that the advantage in this story was not to attach it to all these other stories," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed of the decision to omit a post-credits scene. "We tip the hat. But really, we wanted to concentrate on a character journey, and I think some of the superhero fatigue that people talk about is because those movies are often not about the central character."

Madame Web is in theaters now.

