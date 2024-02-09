Madame Web Star Dakota Johnson Weighs in on “Researching Spiders in the Amazon” Meme

The first trailer for Madame Web arrived in November of last year and delivered a beefy three-minute trailer that appeared to show off…just about everything from the Dakota Johnson-starring Sony Marvel movie. In addition to showing off all three versions of Spider-Woman that will appear in the movie in full costume, as well as the film’s main villain in his complete getup, the Madame Web trailer had one key moment that took the internet by storm. About halfway through the video, Dakota Johnson’s title character delivered a line of dialogue for the ages, noting: “I’ve seen that man before.,,Ezekiel Sims. He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.”

It’s one thing for a movie to have a silly line dropped like it’s nothing, but another entirely to reveal back up a dump truck full of exposition in one line for the trailer. Naturally the “researching spiders” line quickly started spreading around online in a variety of meme formats, catching on about as quick as any other meme in recent memory. Now, the star of Madame Web herself has sounded off on the line.

Speaking in an interview with HuffPost UK, Dakota Johnson was asked if she was aware that the line had gone viral. She was surprised to hear this and pondered why. “Why did that go viral? Somebody brought this up and I have no idea what it’s about. But isn’t any sentence out of context…out of context? What a silly thing….’He was in the Amazon researching spiders with my mom before she died.’ That seems like a basic storyline to me, but maybe I’m just underneath it.”

What Is Madame Web About?

Based on the character of the same name from the pages of Marvel Comics, Madame Web is another Spider-Man adjacent project from Sony Pictures but it’s unclear how much connectivity the movie will have to the friendly neighborhood webslinger. Sony Pictures describes Madame Web as follows:

“In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies…if they can all survive a deadly present.”

Who Is in the Cast of Madame Web?

In addition to Johnson, Madame Web also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. Madame Web’s cast also includes Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet in undisclosed roles.

Madame Web will be released in theaters on February 14, 2024.