Mads Mikkelsen to Reunite With Hannibal Creator Bryan Fuller for New Movie

The creator and star of acclaimed series Hannibal are getting back together for a brand new project. Bryan Fuller, the mind behind Hannibal, is gearing up for his feature directorial debut with Entertainment One and Thunder Road. The film is called Dust Bunny, and Fuller is bringing his old friend Mads Mikkelsen along for the ride as the film's star.

According to Deadline, Mikkelsen has signed on to star in Dust Bunny, reuniting him with Fuller seven years after Hannibal went off the air. Dust Bunny tells the story of an eight-year-old girl who enlists the help of her neighbor to kill the monster under the bed that she is convinced ate her family. Production on Dust Bunny is currently set to begin in January 2023.

In addition to directing the project, Fuller wrote the script and will serve as one of its producers. Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will also be producing alongside Fuller.

"We have been huge fans of Bryan's for years. Dust Bunny is incredibly inventive and unlike anything in the marketplace and we are thrilled to help bring his first feature to life," Lee said in a statement.

"Mads brings such a unique quality to every character he brings to life and his role in Dust Bunny will be no exception," Kristen Figeroid, Sierra/Affinity's Managing Director and Executive Vice President added. "We're excited to bring a throwback to the family horror films of the 80s, a beloved genre for many, to this year's market at AFM."

This is one of a couple of major projects recently announced for Fuller. The Hannibal, American Gods, and Pushing Daisies creator has also partnered with Peacock to bring to life a Friday the 13th prequel series titled Crystal Lake. The series already has a hefty commitment from the streamer and production company at A24.

