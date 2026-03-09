Major Grogu Theory Officially Debunked Ahead of Star Wars’ Next Movie

Star Wars is finally returning to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu, and the future is bright for the being also known as “Baby Yoda.” First introduced in The Mandalorian‘s premiere back in 2019, Grogu has taken the world by storm. Lucasfilm pulled off the impossible with the small alien, somehow managing to conceal his existence until the episode released; it was a decision that cost millions in terms of lost merch, but that secured his future. The recent trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu reminded us that he can be around for so much longer than any other Star Wars character.

Speaking to Variety backstage after the Golden Reel Awards in Los Angeles, Lucasfilm ex-president Kathleen Kennedy took the moment as an opportunity to debunk a major theory that’s been circling on the internet; that Grogu will say his first words in the film. She stressed that Grogu is “another perfect example of a character that has to emote and you have to feel connected to, and he never speaks a word.” In Kennedy’s view, audiences will fall even more in love with Grogu on the big screen, and he will still never say a word.

Lucasfilm Need To Tread Carefully With Grogu

Many had believed Grogu was coming close to speaking in The Mandalorian Season 3; there’s one delightful scene where he seems to be trying to recite Din Djarin’s catchphrase, “This is the way.” But creator Jon Favreau wasn’t sure when Baby Yoda would start speaking, guessing that it would start fairly young but noting he’s probably already talking in his own way. Kennedy’s latest comments suggest that Lucasfilm is in no hurry to give Grogu a voice.

There is, of course, a reason for that. Grogu is an absolute sensation, an incredibly popular character who has become one of Star Wars’ biggest brands, and the studio will naturally be very wary indeed when it comes to changing any element of what makes Grogu a success. In truth, just getting Grogu to commit to the way of the Mandalorians at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3 was a bit of a gamble, because the push-and-pull between Grogu’s Jedi heritage and his love of Din Djarin was a big part of the story’s appeal. That particular element simply wasn’t one that could continue for long, however.

It’s true that Favreau believes Grogu will likely speak when he’s young, but the word “young” has a different meaning for a member of a species who live for centuries. Grogu is already technically over 50 years old, proving that his race grow at a very different rate to humans. What’s more, while Yoda himself was training Jedi by age 100, Grogu was deprived of social interaction for decades and his development appears to have been affected. That trauma is a major reason he’s still so baby-like, a dark reason for his cuteness.

We don’t know what the future has in store for Grogu after the next Star Wars movie. Much likely rests on how the film performs, but The Mandalorian and Grogu had a surprisingly small budget, meaning it won’t take much for the film to break even. It’s likely Lucasfilm will decide carefully and strategically whether to continue Grogu’s story on the big or small screen, though, based on this performance.

