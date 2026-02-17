Star Wars’ Next Movie Becomes a Lot More Exciting in New Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer

The Mandalorian and Grogu will bring Star Wars back to the big screen after seven years, which means there’s a lot riding on this film. After a controversial Super Bowl TV spot, Lucasfilm is finally ready to give viewers a proper glimpse of the film – while emphasizing that this is indeed Star Wars’ return to the big screen. It’s been seven years since the last Star Wars movie, and it’s definitely time for theaters to return to this galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm has finally released a full trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, giving thrilling new footage – and finally unveiling the villains. The new trailer focuses a lot more on the story and plot, revealing exactly what Din Djarin’s real mission is, and why it will lead to conflict with the Hutts as well as the Imperial Remnant.

The Stakes Are Higher Than Ever in The Mandalorian and Grogu.. & Pedro Pascal Is Unmasked

Sigourney Weaver’s Colonel Ward plays a prominent role in the new Mandalorian and Grogu trailer, in a scene where she reveals just how high the stakes are; she’s trying to stop the next war. To that end, she’s assigned Din Djarin to hunt down former Imperial warlords as well as the gangsters who are preying on innocents in an age of instability. The problem, though, is that the stakes are higher than ever before; the trailer features the infamous slogan “Long live the Empire,” which has become associated with the Imperial Shadow Council and the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Empire’s greatest strategist.

There are two real surprises in this footage. The first is the return of Embo, a major bounty hunter, as a rival for Din Djarin. Now, he’s presumably working for the Imperial Remnant, or perhaps for the Hutts; in either case, he’s a true threat to Din given his decades of experience. Most striking, though, is that Embo removes Din Djarin’s helmet. Din’s Mandalorian sect believes it’s wrong to let anyone see your unmasked face, so Embo is deliberately subjecting Din to cultural shame here – demonstrating utter superiority over the Mandalorian.

This does, of course, mean that The Mandalorian and Grogu will do what the TV show never did; it will feature so much more of Pedro Pascal’s face than any previous episodes. It makes perfect sense from a marketing standpoint, because Pascal is a big name and a massive draw for moviegoers. If previous marketing of this movie seemed lackluster, this is the moment when Lucasfilm went all-in, offering a trailer that feels worthy of Star Wars’ return to the big screen.

What do you think of The Mandalorian and Grogu's trailer?