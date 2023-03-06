Star Wars: The Mandalorian Producer Dave Filoni Addresses When Grogu Might Start Talking

In the years since Star Wars fans met "Baby Yoda," who we would come to learn was actually named Grogu, the adorable character has only communicated through his body language, leaving fans to wonder when, or even if, he could start talking on The Mandalorian, with producer Dave Filoni recently weighing in on the matter. In true Star Wars fashion, the filmmaker avoided offering concrete information on the topic, though he did expand upon some interesting ideas regarding the character's communication and what this could mean for his future. New episodes of Season 3 of The Mandalorian premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight how old this species is when they start speaking, Filoni replied, "It's a good question. I mean, I would suppose fairly young. We don't know that he's not talking in his own way, and, obviously, he can communicate with Ahsoka where she can at least divine from him some type of communication."

He added, "What would his first word be? We'll see, I don't know."

Of the many memorable elements of Yoda himself, one would be his signature speech patterns, in which words aren't uttered in the expected order. In Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker noted to Grogu how he knew a member of the species, leaving audiences to wonder if, when Grogu does eventually start to talk, he'll follow the speech patterns of Yoda or of Din Djarin.

"What makes you think that's a species thing? That's interesting," the producer expressed. "Maybe. I think you're influenced by who you're around, it's a good question."

Part of what made audiences surprised by Grogu's debut is that, prior to meeting him, he was described as being 50 years old, only to appear as a baby. With Yoda living 900 years, this explained how, even at 50, Grogu appeared as a baby, as the species didn't age like others in the galaxy far, far away. Filoni also teased how old the character would be now, while avoiding specifics about the series' timeline.

"We said he was around 50 years old, so then I won't nail down a definitive number, because that would tell you how long these series have been going on," the filmmaker teased. "It's such a thing, then we get into this and that, and I've used generalized terms like this because I don't want to give things away. You'll find out, always in motion is the future. He's 50 years-plus, that's all you need to know."

