Major MCU X-Men Star Rumored to Debut in Avengers: Secret Wars, And Fans Are Confused

Avengers: Doomsday is still months away from hitting theaters, but that’s not stopping the Marvel machine from doing what it does best: hyping up the next big thing for the franchise. And that next big thing just so happens to be Avengers: Secret Wars, the follow-up film to Doomsday, scheduled for release in 2027. While little is known for sure about the movie, rumors and theories are already taking over the internet, with fans getting worked up into a frenzy over the few crumbs that have been dropped. Because crumbs centered around Secret Wars also shed a little light on what we might expect from the new X-Men movie that’s in the works.

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So, what is the latest rumor that has people freaking out over what exactly might be planned for Secret Wars? That Adam Driver’s Mr. Sinister will be making his debut as the film’s B-tier villain. And it’s a move that has fans feeling next-level confused, since no one expected him to make any sort of splash until the X-Men movie, which is set to kick off the next Marvel saga. Obviously, it’s just a rumor, and it’s only just been confirmed that Driver is actually taking on the role of Mr. Sinister, or Nathanial Essex. Or is it Nathanial Millbury? Only time will tell. But should he actually be the villain in the next Avengers movie? Fans aren’t so sure.

What Are Fans Saying About Mr. Sinister As a Secret Wars Villain?

Adam Driver’s Mr. Sinister will reportedly have a significant role in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’



He is expected to be one of the film’s secondary villains.



(via: @JamesMackwl) pic.twitter.com/Pz8CkBp04z — The Marvelous Geek (@marvelousgeek__) August 29, 2026

“Attaching so much X-Men stuff to the previous MCU movies before X-Men movies even began is a mistake. Why not leave the sense of novelty and fresh start to the very first X-Men movie?” asked one user on X—and that seems to be the most commonly held opinion among the fandom, with everyone questioning the seemingly soft launch of the X-Men. And while most people aren’t putting a ton of credence into the rumor, others are taking it pretty seriously, feeling that it makes sense given the content of Hickman’s Secret Wars comics.

But if Mr. Sinister does have a heavy presence in Secret Wars, it potentially sets up one of the more comic-accurate plots for the X-Men movie—one that would have Cyclops front and center, exploring a backstory element that has yet to be seen on screen or anywhere outside of the comic. Talking about the connection between Mr. Sinister and Cyclops, one fan said, “If the MCU actually gives Cyclops the full Sinister-Summers bloodline treatment instead of treating him as just the guy with the visor, that would be one of the smarter comic-accurate moves they could make.” Another fan added, “As he should. Mister Sinister is essentially Cyclops’ arch-enemy in the comics. So that better be a factor.” So if the rumor is indeed true, it seems that, while taking some of the shine from the novelty of the X-Men, it could be potentially setting up a plotline that’s always deserved its time on the big screen.