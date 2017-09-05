Angelina Jolie Gives Update on ‘Maleficent 2’

Maleficent fans rejoice! Angelina Jolie is reprising her role as one of Disney‘s most famous villains in Maleficent 2.

It was previously confirmed that the Disney sequel was entering pre-production with Jez Butterworth coming on board to rewrite the script. Now, Jolie has confirmed that she is on board for the sequel as well.

Jolie, who is currently at Telluride Film Festival supporting her directorial efforts with First They Killed My Father, told Deadline that it was time for her to return to acting.

“I am now the breadwinner for the family so it’s time,” Jolie said.

2014’s Maleficent was a box office hit for Disney, grossing $758 million worldwide and plans for the sequel were announced in 2015. While there were rumors that the actress might be taking on Bride of Frankenstein instead of returning to the Sleeping Beauty villainess, Jolie confirmed that she is already hard at work on Maleficent 2.

“We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel,” Jolie said.

Joe Roth, who was producer on the first film, is set to produce Maleficent 2. No additional details concerning plot or an expected release date have been announced.