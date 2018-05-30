First Look at Angelina Jolie in ‘Maleficent 2’

Production on Disney’s Maleficent 2 is officially underway and now we’re getting our first look at Angelina Jolie as she reprises her role as the titular character.

Jolie’s co-star Elle Fanning, who plays Princess Aurora in the upcoming film, took to Instagram today to share a few behind-the-scenes photos from the Maleficent 2 set and revealed a not-so-villainous looking Jolie partially in costume. You can check it out below.

“It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!” Fanning wrote of the photo that features Jolie smiling and flashing a peace sign in the background while wearing her character’s signature horns and red lipstick. A second photo on her account showed Jolie hiding behind Fanning — all except for the aforementioned horns — in what Fanning called the “ultimate photobomb”.

These photos, along with a tweet from Walt Disney Studios, confirms that the sequel to 2014’s Maleficent is really going forward. Even until recently, there was some question about the sequel including Jolie’s involvement, though she had said in the past that she was returning to the role.

Maleficent 2 will be directed by Joachim Ronning with a screenplay by Jez Butterworth and Micha Fitzerman-Blue. The original 2014 was one of the first life-action adaptions that has set the stage for Disney’s recent run and the film was a huge box office success. Produced on a budget of $180 million, Maleficent brought in $241 million domestically and an even more impressive $517 million overseas. Following Maleficent‘s success, Disney expanded their live-action offerings to Cinderella and the massively successful Beauty and the Beast, which hauled in over $1.2 billion worldwide. And the studio isn’t done with live action adaptations, either. In addition to Maleficent 2, other projects in the pipeline include The Lion King, Aladdin, Mulan, Christopher Robin, and more.

Maleficent 2 currently does not have a release date, but we do know a few things about the film. The film will star, in addition to Jolie and Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and Robert Lindsay (Wimbledon). We also know that the sequel will pick up a few years after the original film and is set to focus on the complex relationship between Maleficent and the eventual Queen with new alliance being formed and new adversaries being introduced along with a central edict to protect the magical creatures within the world’s moors.

