Justice League's Harry Lennix Reflects on Man of Steel Moment That Plays Differently After Martian Manhunter Reveal

✖

When Zack Snyder's Man of Steel was released in 2013, Harry Lennix was seen by fans as no more than General Swanwick, a hard-nosed military officer that dealt directly with Superman. In the years since, however, we've learned that Lennix's character is actually Martian Manhunter. The big debut of Lennix's new role was supposed to arrive in 2017's Justice League, but it was removed from the film when Joss Whedon took over. Lennix will get his redemption in Zack Snyder's Justice League when it debuts on HBO Max in March, as his Martian Manhunter will finally see the light of day.

Not even Lennix knew that Swanwick would become Martian Manhunter when he filmed Man of Steel nearly a decade ago. That said, there is one particular scene that the actor looks back to as a hint about the character's secret identity. During a recent interview with Variety, Lennix was asked about the scene in which his character tells Superman to admit he's an alien, and he admits that the groundwork for Martian Manhunter was right there in front of our eyes.

"Yes, that’s true. And I think to some extent, that is what has sort of started the speculation [about Martian Manhunter], that Swanwick didn’t shrink away after Superman rather nonchalantly takes his handcuffs off and walks up to the window." Lennix explained. "This is now getting on to about nine years ago that we shot that scene. I think I asked Zack the question, 'Am I going to shrink back here?' Because I’m a general, I’ve obviously faced danger.

"And, he said, 'No, in fact, you stand your ground, maybe even you move forward a little.' Perhaps that’s what got those wheels turning, that at least gave the suggestion that that might be a plausible reveal."

There will be quite a few characters in Zack Snyder's Justice League that didn't make the theatrical cut. Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke, Kiersey Clemons' Iris West, Jared Leto's Joker, and Ray Porter's Darkseid will all be present for the extended version of the movie.

Are you looking forward to Martian Manhunter's Justice League debut? Let us know in the comments!

Zack Snyder's Justice League will hit HBO Max on March 18th.