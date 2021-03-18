Why Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter Reveals Himself in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

✖

In a matter of weeks, Zack Snyder's Justice League will race to HBO Max and gives fans a four-hour look at Snyder's ultimate vision for the DC Films team-up. The movie will feature the debut of Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter, a character who's previously taken the guise of Calvin Swanwick in both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. According to Snyder himself, Swanwick reveals himself as Martian Manhunter because of the grave threat Darkseid poses to everything.

"I think that Martian Manhunter is an example of like...and maybe Superman - and frankly, the rest of the Justice League’s...example of fighting for what they believe might be part of the reason we’re sort of seeing Martian Manhunter out in his true form, at this point," Snyder recently said on a press stop with I Minutemen.

The filmmaker added, "You know what I mean? Also, the threat of Darkseid is pretty [great]. Not to say that Earth wasn’t in peril before, but this one, it feels like you can’t watch it burn anymore."

When we spoke with Lennix earlier this month, the actor joked he didn't think "justice would be done" until fans also successfully campaigned for a standalone Martian Manhunter movie spinning out of the Snyder Cut.

"All I can say is that full justice won't be done until there's a Martian Manhunter movie [laughs]," Lennix told us. "Listen up, fans! They made the Justice League happen, so..."

"If I'm in it at all, if I'm in it for 20 seconds or 10, I will be more than happy because I didn't think I was going to be in it and I certainly didn't know I was going to be Martian Manhunter until after Zack revealed it, but he always likes to surprise me," The Blacklist star added. "It was the happiest day that I never expected when I found out this was going to happen. I'm looking forward to it, whatever it is. If it's a second, I'll be thrilled."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set for release on March 18th on HBO Max.

