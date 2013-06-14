Man Of Steel : Snyder Vetoed Changing “S” To Cute Design

In the upcoming Man Of Steel movie, there were a couple changes made to Superman's costume, but overall the costume remains very true to the classic Superman look. There has been a lot made in the press over the disappearance of the red tights, but that's actually a change that was already made in the comic books as part of DC Comics' New 52 relaunch. However, it turns out that there was another big change considered for Superman's costume, which probably wouldn't have gone over well with fans. In an interview on CTV AM, director Zack Snyder said, "When we were talking about designing the costume and what would be the 'S' glyph on Superman's chest, at first people were like, 'Are you going to do it exactly as it's been done before? Are you guys going to reinvent it so maybe there won't be an 'S'? Maybe, there will be some like other cute, modern design elements." But I was like, "No, there's got to be the 'S.' The 'S' is so important, because Superman if you look at him and he doesn't have his 'S,' it's like, 'What? That's not Superman.'" Zack Snyder added, "And so I really wanted to get after the mythology of what the 'S' was, and the why of it, and the society he comes from that has these glyphs on the chests of the different characters. And so yeah that was like a big thing to me of trying to say what is the why of the 'S'. And you know in the trailer you see Russell says, 'This means hope.'" The Man Of Steel is scheduled to be released at movie theaters in the United States on June 14, 2013.