7 Versions of Brainiac That Could Make the DCU’s Superman Era Unforgettable

Brainiac is coming to the DCU when Man of Tomorrow hits theaters in 2027, and it will be interesting to see how James Gunn portrays him on the big screen. Superman has faced countless villains since his debut in DC Comics, but few villains have been as powerful and have posed as many problems as Brainiac. Debuting in Action Comics #242 (1958) by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, Brainiac is also a villain who has gone through more changes than almost any other Superman villain. While many villains, like Lex Luthor, changed based on eras, Brainiac changed because that is part of who he is, and with every change came a new power set that made him almost impossible to beat.

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From the original Brainiac to the Absolute DC Universe version, here are seven powerful versions of the Superman villain who could dominate in James Gunn’s DCU.

7) The Original Brainiac

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After his debut in Action Comics #242, Brainiac returned in Superman #167 (1964) as a robot. Unlike the green-skinned alien that most readers are used to, this was a super-computer created by the Coluan race of people that had an impossibly high 10th-level intelligence. What the Coluan people didn’t know was that this computer would become sentient, and it began to self-replicate, and it eventually enslaved the Coluans. To fight this super-computer, the Coluan people created Brainiac, who looked like a robot but was organic.

This version of Brainiac also had the brainwaves of a dead Coluan scientist to give the robot a personality and make it seem more alive. This version of the Superman villain is also extremely powerful, with mind control abilities, Mechanokinesis, and energy projection. While this wasn’t the version that came along later, this was the one who became a city-collecting menace, and he helped introduce the bottled city of Kandor to DC Comics.

6) Indigo (Brainiac 8)

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Indigo made her debut in Titans/Young Justice: Graduation Day #1 (2003) by Judd Winick and Ale Garza. Her debut made her appear as a damaged, childlike android who couldn’t control her powers yet. However, it was later revealed that she was Brainiac 8, a descendant of Brainiac sent back in time to murder Donna Troy. The reason for this is that Donna was fated to prevent Coluan domination in the future. This was a shocking moment because Indigo succeeded and actually killed Donna, which caused the Titans and Young Justice teams to break up.

Indigo still seemed to be a hero, as she joined the Outsiders, but she was a plant, and she betrayed everyone who trusted her. She also had a tragic ending, as she realized she couldn’t control what she was programmed to do, and she begged her lover, Shift, to kill her before she could hurt anyone else. There have been Brainiac models before that straddled the line between good and bad, but a sleeper agent Brainiac on Earth in the DCU could make for a great story.

5) Vril Dox II (Post Crisis)

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Vril Dox II is technically Brainiac 2, a cunning clone descendant who founded LEGION. This revamped version of the character was introduced in Invasion #1 (1989) by Keith Giffen, Bill Mantlo, and Todd McFarlane in the post-Crisis DC Universe. He was the lead in LEGION and its successor, REBELS, and he basically founded the interstellar police force through murder by wiping out an entire criminal drug ring. This makes him a ruthless tactician who manipulates everyone around him to achieve his goals.

In an interesting retcon, he was changed from Brainiac’s adopted son into a self-made clone of Brainiac, and he is actually the ancestor of Brainiac 5 of the Legion of Super-Heroes. Vril Dox II also had a legacy, as his son Lyrl Dox (Brainiac 3) seized control of LEGION from his father. It would be interesting in the DCU if there were a Brainiac space cop coming looking for the original Brainiac, as he has attacked Earth, only to prove to be more ruthless than even his father.

4) Milton Fine

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Milton Fine was the main retcon to Brainiac that took place after “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” He debuted in Adventures of Superman #438 (1988) by John Byrne and Jerry Ordway during the post-Man of Steel reboot. The original Milton Fine was a traveling show mentalist known as the Amazing Brainiac, and he was a metahuman with psychic powers. This is because his mind was taken over by the alien consciousness of the Coluan scientist Vril Dox.

This means that, for the first time in DC Comics, Brainiac was a human who was controlled by an artificial intelligence, whereas every previous version was a robot. He ended up involved in one of the deadliest moments in DC during that era, during the “Panic in the Sky” crossover, where he abducted Supergirl and seized a battle station called Warworld to turn it against the Earth. He eventually died in “Superman: The Doomsday Wars” in 1998, and Brainiac abandoned the body. Having Brainiac as a creepy human before he turns into the ultimate villain could be a great setup in the DCU.

3) Brainiac 5 (Legion of Super Heroes)

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Brainiac 5 is the hero version of Brainiac. This is Brainiac 5, and he debuted in Action Comics #276 (1961) by Jerry Siegel and Jim Mooney as one of the earliest members of the Legion of Super-Heroes. He is a descendant of the original villain Brainiac, but is even smarter, with a 12th-level intellect. The Coluan joined the Legion to help atone for his ancestor’s evil ways and years of villainy. He is the Legion’s main inventor and created a force-field belt among other objects.

He did have a moment in the comics where he went dark and framed Ultra Boy for murder before attempting to remake reality, which drove Matter-Eater Lad insane. This was a tough storyline because the two heroes both ended up institutionalized after the incident. However, he had so many years as a hero before that, proving he could be a great addition to the DCU. If James Gunn ever decides to make a Legion of Super-Heroes streaming series, it needs to have Brainiac 5 in it.

2) Absolute Brainiac

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If James Gunn wants to go completely dark, there is always the new Brainiac introduced in the Absolute Universe. This is not likely because Gunn’s stories have mostly called on classic DC comic book stories, and none go quite as dark as what DC is pulling off in its Absolute Universe. In this version, Superman was not raised by Jonathan and Martha Kent and was mostly roaming around before finally finding his place in the world. That brought him into contact with Brainiac.

This Brainiac debuted in Absolute Superman #1 (2024) by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, where Brainiac is not a lone being traveling through space but part of the Brainiac Collective that has been on Earth since 1938. He runs Ra’s al Ghul’s Lazarus Corp while developing the weapons and tech for Ra’s. This version also collected bottled cities, but not as a scientist. He only wanted to hear the people in the cities scream. He is the most sadistic, horror-tinged Brainiac ever shown in DC Comics.

1) Vril Dox (Prime Earth)

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The Vril Dox of Prime Earth proved that everyone who came before wasn’t the real Brainiac, and he was the one true threat. This was an incredible twist for DC Comics, as the storylines showed that every Brainiac that Superman fought in the past was just a clone sent out to test the Man of Steel as the real Brainiac rested and planned his ultimate attack. While his clones were causing havoc, this Brainiac was collecting alien species that interested him, including the city of Kandor.

Another big difference is that this is not a robot. This is a natural-born Coluan citizen and a brilliant scientist. The reason for the clones is that his arrogance convinced him that he couldn’t trust anyone to get things right except for himself, and he cloned himself to ensure that his assistants were up to the task. This was the Brainiac that finally showed himself in “Superman: Brainiac” in 2008 by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, widely considered the greatest Brainiac story ever told.