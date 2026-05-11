Superman Man of Tomorrow Adds Friday Night Lights Star in Secret DCU Role

Supergirl may be one of the most anticipated movies heading into theater this summer, but the future of the DCU is already on track with production on James Gunn’s Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow already well underway. That film isn’t set to hit theaters until July 2027, but it’s already shaping up to be an exciting and mysterious film and now, its cast is getting a little larger with the addition of a Friday Night Lights star in a mystery role.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sinqua Walls has been added to the cast of Man of Tomorrow. No details about who Walls is playing have been released at this time. Walls’ casting is the latest update on the film, with it being announced just last week that Matthew Lillard, who was most recently seen playing Mr. Charles in Daredevil: Born Again’s second season, had also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Man of Tomorrow also stars Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, and Adria Arjona, who is believed to be playing Maxima along with David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Man of Steel’s Characters Remain a Mystery (Including The Latest Casting)

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

While superhero movies are no stranger to details like characters and casting being kept secret, at this point we really do know very little about what characters to expect in Man of Tomorrow outside of faces we already saw in last summer’s Superman. While Arjona is rumored to be playing Maxima, fans are also convinced that she could actually be portraying Wonder Woman, with the Maxima rumors merely being a red herring. Lillard’s casting also has fans scratching their heads trying to sort out who the actor—who previously appeared in the two live-action Scooby-Doo movies Gunn wrote in the 2000s—but fans are already speculating about who Walls could be playing.

Many fans are already speculating that Walls could be playing the new DCU version of Cyborg, while others are looking at some of the language of the casting report, which said details are being kept in a “lead lined safe”, suggesting that Walls could be playing John Henry Irons/Steel. In comics, John Henry Irons is an engineer who builds a suit of armor with powers that mirror Superman’s. There has also been speculation that Wallis could be playing something a bit more villainous, with the actor potentially playing Metallo, a figure whose powers include being a Kryptonite power source and, thus, a threat to Superman. That right there might just be enough to warrant something “lead-lined”.

Whatever role Walls is playing, the cast for Man of Tomorrow is shaping up to be one rich with talent and it will certainly be interesting to see how all the different characters—whichever characters they end up being—come together for what is already turning into one of 2027’s most anticipated films.

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