10 DC Villains Who Would Be Perfect For Jimmy Olsen’s DCU Series

There is a new DCU series coming to HBO Max, and it will star Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. The series is called DC Crime, and it will follow Jimmy Olsen and other members of the Daily Planet as they investigate criminals while shooting a docuseries about it. The best news about this new series is that the showrunners are none other than Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the team who created the incredible Netflix mockumentary series American Vandal. If DC Crime is anywhere near as good as American Vandal, this is an exciting project for fans to watch out for.

This also opens the door for Jimmy Olsen and his team to investigate several different supervillains, which could introduce them into the DCU before their archenemy heroes ever make their debut.

10) Gorilla Grodd

The main villain for DC Crime Season 1 has already been announced as Gorilla Grodd. This seems shocking because there have been no hints or rumors that Flash is coming to the DCU anytime soon, and the new HBO Max series will introduce one of his villains before the hero ever shows up. This seems a bit confusing because Jimmy Olsen is investigating someone who mostly lives in Gorilla City. However, it looks like Gorilla Grodd could be coming to Metropolis and running some kind of crime ring there. Whatever the reason, it will be cool to see Gorilla Grodd on the big screen.

9) Captain Cold

With Gorilla Grodd as the primary DC villain in the first season of DC Crime, there is no reason that Jimmy Olsen and his fellow true crime reporters can’t be interviewing other villains associated with either Grodd or his main enemy. While Flash probably won’t appear in the series, there is no reason that more members of his Rogues’ Gallery won’t be. Captain Cold is a great option. He is someone most DC fans are familiar with, thanks to the Arrowverse, so having him interviewed about Grodd would be a big fan-favorite moment.

8) Black Manta

It seems that DC Crime might be wanting to introduce some major villains before introducing the heroes they usually fight. This could happen with an Aquaman villain if the DCU brings in someone like Black Manta. This is a little less likely since he was a big part of the DCEU, and James Gunn might want to avoid too many repeat villains from Zack Snyder’s movie world. However, Black Manta is a great villain, and having Olsen and his team investigate his wrongdoings could be a way to give him a fresh start in the DCU.

7) Solomon Grundy

While using the characters in DC Crime to introduce other heroes’ villains is one way to go, there is a better option. Having Jimmy Olsen investigate Gorilla Grodd is a fantastic idea since Olsen would want to learn more about this intelligent gorilla who uses his brain to commit crimes. Another incredible idea would be to have Olsen investigate someone like Solomon Grundy. This could take a more horror-centric storyline as Olsen could be searching into the rumors of a monster living in the swamps and then set out to learn the truth. Grundy has an amazing origin story that could thrive in the DC Crime format.

6) Killer Croc

Killer Croc could become a focus in DC Crime for the same reason as Solomon Grundy. However, instead of going to the swamps to find Grundy, Olsen could go to the sewers to search for Killer Croc. What is most interesting about this idea is that Olsen could actually learn more about Croc and show why this villain might be someone who deserves help. There have been Batman storylines where Waylan Jones hates what he has become and wants to be taken away so people can help keep him safe. That would be a great use of this deadly Batman villain.

5) Mad Hatter

The best ideas for DC Crime villains are lesser-known ones. They shouldn’t exactly be C-level heroes, but they should be ones that could provide fresh stories people haven’t seen a million times. Mad Hatter just made his return in the Prime Video animated series Bat-Fam, and DC Crime could give him a chance to show up in live action as well. Mad Hatter uses his big hat to hypnotize people, and Jimmy Olsen could be investigating mysterious crimes where no one remembers what they did, and stumble upon this Batman villain.

4) Dr. Sivana

Dr. Sivana is a Shazam villain, and his showing up in the DCU is unlikely for the same reason as Black Manta. He was the main villain in the first Shazam movie, and James Gunn might want to let those villains simmer for a while. There is also a good chance Shazam doesn’t show up at all in the DCU, or at least not show up for a long time. That said, Sivana is a great villain, a supergenius that Jimmy Olsen could start to look into and discover his dastardly plans.

3) Doctor Light

Doctor Light is very polarizing thanks to one storyline. Identity Crisis is the storyline where he went from being a goofy villain to a monster when his dark secrets were revealed. That said, a series like DC Crime could play right into the theme. Since it seems like DC Crime will be a version of the popular true crime shows on Netflix, the evil side of Doctor Light could make him someone that Jimmy Olsen would want to expose. The only thing holding this back is whether the DCU and the American Vandal filmmakers want to keep things light in their storytelling.

2) Count Vertigo

Count Vertigo is a villain who could bring a lot of fun into a series like DC Crime. Vertigo is a mobster, and his main power is to disorient his enemies. He was seen in the Arrow television series, and he has been gone long enough to make him fresh again, but it was still recent enough that people might remember who he is. As mentioned, the best idea for villains for DC Crime is to use more obscure ones that the showrunners could run with, without being beholden to years of continuity.

1) Toyman

The best idea for a villain for DC Crime is Toyman. There are three reasons why there might not be a better option than Toyman for the upcoming HBO Max series. First, he was already hinted at in a Peacemaker Easter egg, when Peacemaker went to interview with the Justice Gang in one of Toyman’s toy stores. Second, Toyman is a villain who is a threat to children, which would give Jimmy Olsen all the incentive he needs to expose and bring him down. Finally, he isn’t a giant threat, so he would match up with Olsen but not be someone with superpowers, so Jimmy would be able to deal with him on his own without needing his buddy, Superman.

