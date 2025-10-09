MCU Star Who Wants To Play the Joker Is Perfect for Another DCU Villain (& He’s Open to It)

Making the jump from DC to Marvel has worked out well for several actors. Ryan Reynolds did himself no favors by playing Hal Jordan in the much-maligned Green Lantern, but portraying a real version of Deadpool allowed him to make fun of all of his mistakes. Similarly, Josh Brolin’s reputation took a hit after tackling the titular role in Jonah Hex. The powers that be at Marvel Studios still saw greatness in him, though, slotting him in as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Big Bad Thanos. However, times are changing because, with the MCU losing steam, actors are looking to board the DC train, especially if they have a past with DC Studios head James Gunn.

A handful of Gunn’s MCU collaborators, including Bradley Cooper and Pom Klementieff, find themselves playing minor roles in Superman. Another Guardians of the Galaxy star is shooting for something bigger, hoping to nab the Joker role in the DC Universe. While it would be great to add another talented performer to the impressive list of actors to play the Clown Prince of Crime, they’re a little bit off the mark, as they’re perfect for another DC villain role.

Chukwudi Iwuji Sees Something Special in the Joker

The superhero genre is very familiar with Chukwudi Iwuji. In Peacemaker Season 1, he plays A.R.G.U.S. agent Clemson Murn, who turns out to be more than just a pawn for the government to use. His body is taken over by an alien being called a Butterfly, which attempts to prevent the other members of his race from conquering Earth. Murn doesn’t last long, but he makes an impact, which is the same boat that Iwuji’s MCU character finds himself in. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 makes Iwuji its villain, the High Evolutinary, who is responsible for the creation of Rocket and countless other creatures. His ultimate goal is to create the perfect being, which is a daunting task. All the failed experiments leave the High Evolutinary feeling lonely, and Iwuji sees that same quality in another bad guy.

While discussing his future, Iwuji mentioned that he finds himself drawn to the Joker, Batman’s archenemy. “There has to be something maniacal about the Joker, right? But ‘maniacal’ has such a huge range,” he explained. “The part of Heath Ledger’s Joker that moved me most was when you realize that he keeps making up a story about his father each time. And when I asked myself, ‘Well, why would you do that?’ Again, that loneliness and that he’s covering up with this flamboyant thing, but he keeps making up a story about his father.”

There’s no doubt that Iwuji would be a fine choice to play the Joker, as he understands the character’s need to be accepted on a fundamental level. But there’s another role that should be on his radar, as it’s one that he could take in any direction he wants because no one has ever done it before.

Brainiac Needs an Actor of Chukwudi Iwuji’s Level

Without ourgiht confirming it, Gunn teased that Brainiac could be the one who brings Superman and Lex Luthor together in Man of Tomorrow. It makes all the sense in the world, as merging brains with brawn is the only way to take care of a threat like Brainiac. What’s so great about Brainiac is that he’s cold and calculating, not bringing emotions into his decisions. Iwuji hasn’t really tackled a character like that yet, but that’s not stopping his name from being included in fan casts, as his time in the MCU proved that he can handle any material.

The actor discussed the speculation surrounding Brainiac in the same interview he waxed poetic about the Joker. “Could I see myself doing it? If James picked up the phone and called me, absolutely,” he said. “Is it a cool role? You’re like the 12th person that’s mentioned it. So, I obviously went online and looked and went, ‘Oh, wow. This guy is cool.’ So, could I see myself if I had the opportunity? I’d jump at it.”

With Iwuji giving the green light, Gunn should schedule a phone call sooner rather than later. Looking at Iwuji for another major DC role so soon might give him pause, but Michael Rooker gets to show up in everything, and no one seems to be bothered by it. While the easy answer isn’t always the best one, all signs point to Iwuji being the ideal fit for Brainiac.

Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9, 2027.

