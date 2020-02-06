Margot Robbie Reveals Disappointing Update on Birds of Prey 2 Plans

✖

DC fans hoping that Birds of Prey movie will get a sequel... it isn't sounding good. Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie has a new interview out, in which she directly addresses the question of whether or not we'll see Birds of Prey 2: " I don't know. Nothing imminent at this stage, nothing worth mentioning." It's not that surprising to hear Margot Robbie's insight that Warner Bros. isn't exactly jumping to go on with the Birds of Prey franchise. The film had a disappointing opening back in February, before getting lost in the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There's been plenty of analysis into whether or not Birds of Prey is a viable property, and whether it's HBO Max release has helped boost things. It could be true that streaming and home video helped pull Birds of Prey higher in terms of visibility and acclaim - but again, not enough to break through the chaotic turns of the COVID-19 pandemic, and make Birds of Prey a cult-hit on social media (the increasing measure of a movie's popularity).

Birds of Prey's stumbles remain ironically tragic, in their way. The female-led and diverse cast and crew of the film was well ahead of where Hollywood seems to be headed with its changing demographics; it was also the first big new DC Movie to hit HBO Max, which has come out of 2020 poised to be a major contender in the streaming wars - and the new buzzworthy hub of the DC cinematic universe. It also seems to be the winner of highest-grossing comic book movie of 2020.

Equally ironic is the fact that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is poised for big success again (including on HBO Max) with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad next year. Meanwhile, Birds of Prey's breakout star Jurnee Smollet also went on to get major success this year, starring in HBO's Lovecraft Country. Even the film's villain (Ewan Mcgregor) made bigger headlines for his other work the new Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series). And yet, none of that success and acclaim his trickled back into Birds of Prey enough to to revitalize plans for its trilogy arc. Fans have every right to feel that disapppointment.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Synopsis: A twisted tale told by Harley Quinn herself, when Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya's paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.