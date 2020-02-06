Twitter Celebrates Birds of Prey Possibly Becoming the Highest-Grossing Comic Book Movie of 2020

Twitter is abuzz today after WarnerMedia broke the news that every movie slated for 2021 will be released in both theatres and on HBO Max. This has caused a whole lot of topics to trend on social media from the movies in question to the fate of HBO Max and Roku. One surprising movie to become a hot topic on Twitter today is Birds of Prey. The DCEU movie starring Margot Robbie hit theatres at the beginning of the year, making it one of the last films to get a full theatrical release in 2020. In fact, fans of the movie are now celebrating the fact that it's on its way to becoming the top-grossing comic book movie of the year.

Currently, Birds of Prey is ranked number seven on the worldwide box office list for 2020 after The Eight Hundred, Bad Boys For Life, Tenet, Sonic the Hedgehog, Dolittle, and Legend of Deification. The movie earned $201,858,461 worldwide and $84,158,461 domestically, but there was some debate earlier this year about whether or not it was a box office success. Considering that the film had an estimated overall budget of between $82 and $100 million, Birds of Prey actually recouped most of its budget in just one weekend, which is why we have to stop considering the movie a failure and start calling for a sequel.

Due to the pandemic, Birds of Prey ended up having a more successful year than most. You can check out some tweets below from fans of the film who are celebrating its potential claim to the 2020 comic book movie throne...