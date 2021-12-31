Margot Robbie Breaks Silence on Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot Rumors

✖

Ever since the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot was revealed to be moving on from Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, replacing the franchise star with Margot Robbie, fans have had questions about what this means for the future of the beloved Disney series. While fans are wondering if the entire Pirates of the Caribbean franchise will be wiped from a continuity or if Robbie's film will take place after (or before) Jack Sparrow's adventures, the Harley Quinn actress isn't spilling any details. During an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Robbie spoke out about the rumors of her Pirates reboot.

While she did seemingly acknowledge that she is on deck to succeed Depp, Robbie provided no more insight. In fact, she only offers the cryptic adage that "time will tell," eventually.

When asked if Robbie would star in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Robbie responded to host Josh Horowitz, "Maybe. It's early days. I shan't say no more...for now."

There's no word yet on if Depp will have any involvement in the upcoming film, whether it's a small role to pass the torch, a cameo to establish a shared universe or something else entirely. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer previously spoke with Collider about Disney's plans for a sixth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

"The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be," Bruckheimer explained. "So, we’re going to have to see."

The first report for Robbie's involvement in the film indicated that this would be a soft reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean, featuring more female characters that would be separate from the franchise established in Depp's series. If Depp is not included, this will not be the first franchise to write out the actor in recent years.

As a result of his ongoing domestic violence disputes and legal issues stemming from Depp's divorce from Amber Heard, the actor was also asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series. This development occurred more than a year after screenwriter J.K. Rowling lent her support to Depp after he was confirmed to return for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3.

There is no word yet on what Disney has planned for the future of Pirates of the Caribbean, but stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates as they come in!