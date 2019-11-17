Mark Ruffalo Honors Jumanji: The Next Level’s Danny DeVito on His 75th Birthday

Jumanji: The Next Level is finally hitting theaters next month and will serve as a sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, making it the second follow-up since the original film was released in 1995. The movie is set to feature some franchise newcomers, including Danny DeVito, the iconic actor best known for his roles in Taxi, Batman Returns, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The beloved actor is celebrating his 75th birthday today, and many people have been honoring him with various posts on social media. One such person is Mark Ruffalo, the actor best known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ruffalo took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of the two men together.

“Wishing my good friend, Danny DeVito, a happy birthday today 🎉,” Ruffalo wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to DeVito, Jumanji: The Next Level will see the return of the previous film’s cast, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity with Jake Kasdan coming back to direct.

The movie also features some exciting additions, including Awkwafina, who rose to stardom last year with Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. It was also announced at the beginning of the year that DeVito would not be the only veteran Danny to join the cast. Danny Glover, the actor best known for playing Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films, is also featured in the film. Once Upon a Time‘s Dania Ramirez is a new addition, too.

Ruffalo will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021, but there’s no word on whether or not he’ll be rejoining the Revengers in the new Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can soon be seen starring in the upcoming movie, Dark Waters. He’s also starring in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.