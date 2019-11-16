Mark Ruffalo Praises Jojo Rabbit and Shares Photo of Himself with Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi’s newest film, Jojo Rabbit, hit theaters last month and follows “a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic.” In addition to directing the movie, Waititi also played the child’s imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. The film has been met with mostly positive reviews, currently standing at a 79% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 270 reviews as well as a 96% audience score after 2,432 reviews. Turns out, Waititi fans aren’t the only people who enjoyed the movie. Mark Ruffalo, who reprised his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, recently took to Instagram to praise the movie and share a sweet photo of the two men together.

“Earlier this week I was finally able to watch @jojorabbitmovie…it’s another masterpiece by @taikawaititi,” Ruffalo wrote.

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

Ruffalo will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021, but there’s no word on whether or not he’ll be rejoining the Revengers in the new Thor film. Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can soon be seen starring in the upcoming movie, Dark Waters. He’s also starring in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

Jojo Rabbit is still playing in select theaters. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.