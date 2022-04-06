Fan-Favorite Mark Wahlberg Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

There are several stars who have found a massive audience with Netflix subscribers, allowing any of their new or previous projects to gain almost instant popularity once added to the streaming service’s lineup. Mark Wahlberg has certainly become one of those stars. His Netflix original film Spenser Confidential is one of the biggest in the streamer’s history. Whenever his older movies are added to the roster, they find their way into the Top 10 within a couple of days and usually stick around for quite a while.

Earlier this year, Shooter was the old Wahlberg title making waves with Netflix, becoming a fixture of the daily Top 10 list for a couple of weeks. Now, another Wahlberg movie has arrived on the service and it is following the same pattern of success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Four Brothers recently made its way to Netflix and is becoming quite the popular title. The film is already up to number five on Wednesday’s overall Netflix Top 10 list. It’s the third movie on the list, behind only The Blind Side and Shrek Forever After.

You can check out a full breakdown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. Bridgerton

“The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

2. Better Call Saul

“This drama series based on a character from Breaking Bad features Bob Odenkirk and was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.”

3. The Blind Side

“A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story.”

4. Shrek Forever After

“Shrek’s world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?”

5. Four Brothers

“After their adoptive mother is murdered during a robbery, four brothers come together in their hometown of Detroit in search of answers – and revenge.”

6. Cocomelon

“Kids learn about letters, animals, numbers and more to the tune of popular nursery rhymes in this playful musical series.”

7. Heartland

“As compassionate Amy and rebellious Ty, Amber Marshall and Graham Wardle became a fan-favorite TV couple in this cozy, long-running family drama.”

8. Get Organized With the Home Edit

“Does the idea of meticulously organizing a messy room make you swoon? This home makeover series will feel ‘like getting into a warm bath,’ says Decider.”

9. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

10. Business Proposal

“She’s scared off plenty of bad dates for her friend before. Easy peasy. Until she sees his business card… He’s the boss of her company!”