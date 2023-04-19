Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Confirmed for Epic Run Time

The run time of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has officially been confirmed. On Tuesday, reports revealed that the upcoming film clocks in at 3 hours and 26 minutes. This goes against weeks of speculation that had previously suggested that Killers of the Flower Moon could be up to four hours long.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to make its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May before being released by Paramount Pictures and Apple Original Films later this year. The film is led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about?

In Killers of the Flower Moon, members of the Osage tribe in northeastern Oklahoma are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major FBI investigation directed by a 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover and former Texas Ranger Tom White, described as "an old-style lawman." The film is based on David Grann's nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

Also starring in Killers of the Flower Moon are Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, and Gary Basaraba.

"I did visit the set for a few days," Grann said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. "And I was, again, just really impressed by how they managed to bring these historical figures to life and capture the hidden truths about the story," Grann said. "Leo [DiCaprio] just seemed to just be able to capture the nature of Ernest Burkhart, and the level of complicity of his character, and this evil system. And Lily Gladstone brings Mollie to life with such sensitivity and emotional power, at least in the bits I saw."

"What I was struck by from Scorsese to the actors was the level of commitment and how much research they did to understand the parts and understand the history. They just seemed voracious, a little bit like historians, in their search for any knowledge, transcripts, documents, speaking to descendants, speaking with members of the Osage Nation," Grann continued. "The film had Osage-language experts working with the actors to make sure they were able to teach them the language and that they got the language right, technically. I saw a scene where many of the tribal council members of the Osage Nation were speaking, and I think they contributed to a lot of that dialogue themselves. I think anyone who sees that will find it bracing and breathtaking and powerful."

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in select theaters on Friday, October 6th. It will subsequently be expanded into a wide release on Friday, October 20th.

