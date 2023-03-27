Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Gets Release Date

Martin Scorsese's next film has landed a release date. On Monday, Paramount and Apple revealed that Killers of the Flower Moon, the new film helmed by Scorsese, will be released in select theaters on Friday, October 6th. It will subsequently be expanded into a wide release on Friday, October 20th. This comes after the film has been in the works in one way or another since 2016. Killers of the Flower Moon is the latest in a string of collaborations between Scorsese and the film's stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The film has already made headlines multiple times over, both for its massive bidding war which led to Apple earning the right to co-finance the film, and for its recent photo of star Leonardo DiCaprio, which was dragged on social media for claiming that the actor was "unrecognizable."

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about?

In Killers of the Flower Moon, members of the Osage tribe in northeastern Oklahoma are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major FBI investigation directed by a 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover and former Texas Ranger Tom White, described as "an old-style lawman." The film is based on David Grann's nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

Also starring in Killers of the Flower Moon are Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, and Gary Basaraba.

"We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma," Scorsese said when production began. "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We're grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We're excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten."

