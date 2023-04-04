Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Digital and Blu-ray Releases Revealed

Fans aren't able to stream Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+ just yet, but they'll soon be able to add the movie to their digital and disc collections. The first movie of Marvel Studios' Phase 5, the Ant-Man threequel sends size-shifting superheroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) into the Quantum Realm, the domain of the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Disney revealed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release digitally on April 18th, and will be available to purchase physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 16th.

A list of special features and other extras will be announced at a later date.

(Photo: Marvel Studios / Disney)

While it's unclear when Quantumania will join recent MCU releases Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+, CEO Bob Iger hinted Disney movies would follow James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water with a longer-than-usual theatrical window.

"We're definitely thinking about windowing and exclusivity among our own platforms – meaning between the traditional platforms, the channels, mostly, but to some extent ... [theatrical] exhibition and the streaming business," Iger said during a recent conference. "I think it's already clear to us that the exclusivity that we thought would be so valuable in growing [Disney+ subscribers] — while it has some value — wasn't as valuable as we thought, and content can actually exist on the traditional platform and on the streaming platform quite well without doing damage to either one."

Iger continued: "We're also looking at movie windowing because we were so aggressive at supporting the streaming business. In some cases, we made a lot of films just for streaming. In some cases, we made films with shorter exhibition windows. In almost all cases, we made films that no longer had the sell-through window in it, which home video — as we called it at one point — was extremely lucrative for our company. So, we're looking at all of that."

Since hitting theaters on February 17th, director Peyton Reed's third Ant-Man movie has grossed $471 million worldwide — lower than 2015's Ant-Man ($519 million) and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp ($622 million), which tied into Avengers: Infinity War. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Quantumania follows the Ant-Fam — Scott, his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Hope, and her parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — on an adventure into the subatomic Quantum Realm, where banished time-traveler Kang rules with an iron fist after being expelled by the multiversal Council of Kangs.