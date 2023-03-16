Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Concept Art Showcases Different Kang Looks

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters last month and it marked Jonathan Majors' second appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor first appeared in the season finale of Loki as "He Who Remains," and now he's back as Kang the Conqueror. The post-credit scene of the Ant-Man threequel teased a big future for Kang, but for now, fans will have to wait until his next appearance. In the meantime, some of the folks involved with the film have been sharing some neat concept art. Jerad S. Marantz has worked as a concept artist on many Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more. Thanks to his work on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, fans are getting to see a different look at Kang's costume.

"For a while there was some discussion about Kang's wardrobe," Marantz explained on Instagram. "I was assigned to explore options outside of his classic look. Basically, what would he be wearing when he wasn't in his armor and ready to fight. I had a lot of fun coming up with a bunch of options. Here are just a few. I really enjoyed painting these."

Marantz continued, "I love working with simple shapes and flat color. It was also a chance to brush up on my portraits. My process changes quite a bit depending on the assignment and the amount of time I have. It's very important for concept artists to have a fairly large set of tools. You really have to vary your approach based on not only how much time you have, but who you're working for and what they can interpret. Big thank you to Andy Park and the team at Marvel visual development. It's always such an honor to work with so many talented artists." You can check out the concept art below:

Is Kang the MCU's New Thanos?

During San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and president Kevin Feige believes the multiverse is in good hands with Jonathan Majors playing Kang.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told ComicBook.com. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," he added.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still playing in theaters.