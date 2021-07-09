Marvel's Black Widow IMAX Poster Released

✖

Marvel's Black Widow has released a new IMAX poster, which sends the not-so-subtle call for fans to return to theaters for the full-fledged Marvel movie experience. Black Widow's honored place as the kick-off to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in Marvel's Disney+ series (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki) coming first. However, now Black Widow is ready to capitalize on the moviegoing public's hunger to get back in theaters this summer - and this poster is a tasty reminder. Check out the new Black Widow IMAX poster, below:

Black Widow will hit theaters on July 9th, the same day that Disney is going to release the film on the Disney+ Premium Access service. That feature will require each Disney+ user to pay $29.99 to see Black Widow at home on release day. However, it's becoming increasingly clear that Disney and Marvel Studios are just as hungry as fans to get the theatrical model (and profits) back to where things were before the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, both the domestic and international box offices have been showing promising signs of resurgence, thanks to films like A Quiet Place: Part II and F9 luring the public back into theaters.

Recently it was also announced that Black Widow will also offer 22 minutes of "full IMAX" visuals - i.e. the 1.90:1 aspect ratio that uses the complete IMAX screen. That's different than the standard letterbox film ratio that's then converted to IMAX size. It's just one more way that Disney-Marvel is using the offer of theater-exclusive experience to push Marvel fans in that direction for Black Widow's release.

The story of Black Widow will take us back to a pivotal piece of time after Captain America: Civil War, but before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. One thing Black Widow will do to affect the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe is to introduce a second Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Yelena is already slated to appear in Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye series on Disney+, making it clear her future in the franchise is a big one.

"She has a really beautiful career ahead of her... she's a very special person," Johansson said of Florence Pugh. Though she added that Black Widow isn't just a Marvel origin story for her replacement. "Even though that's obviously where everybody wants to go and wants to think about — to think about what's next — this film never really felt like that was what it was trying to underline."'

Marvel's Black Widow releases in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th.