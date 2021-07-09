Black Widow Opening With Bigger Picture in IMAX

✖

Even though Marvel's Black Widow is a day-and-date release on Disney+, the Mouse is doing whatever it can to get moviegoers into cinemas. That means when it comes to IMAX theaters, audiences will be treated to more of the movie. While the film wasn't shot entirely in the expanded IMAX aspect ratio, 22 minutes of the Scarlett Johansson-starring crime thriller will be available in the ratio only in IMAX theaters.

The IMAX format is shot in a 1.90:1 aspect ratio, giving audiences upwards of 26-percent more of an onscreen image. “Marvel and IMAX have a really great partnership and we think we each complement each other’s brand. We try to do something for the fans to celebrate the relationship,” IMAX chief Rich Gelfond said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

As far as the movie itself, Johansson says the creatives behind the movie were written into a corner by the events of Avengers: Endgame. As such, this solo flick goes back between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War during a time when Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) was really "off her game."

"It gave us the opportunity to really show her when she's kind of off her game, you know? Because of that, anything was possible," Johansson previousl ytold Total Film. "You're trying to map out all of this...which is actually extremely stressful because there's no guidelines."

In the same piece, Johansson applauded Florence Pugh's work on the film, teasing the actor's bright future, both inside and out of the MCU. "She has a really beautiful career ahead of her... she's a very special person," she added. On potentially succeeding Johansson as Marvel's new Black Widow, Pugh said, "Even though that's obviously where everybody wants to go and wants to think about — to think about what's next — this film never really felt like that was what it was trying to underline."

