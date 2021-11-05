New Marvel's Eternals Merchandise Showcases New Looks At Ikaris & Sersi

✖

Marvel's Eternals has some new merchandise that gives us a better look at two of the characters from the upcoming film: Sersi and Ikaris. Sersi is played by Gemma Chan, who Marvel fans already know as Kree sniper Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel; Ikaris will be played by Richard Madden, of Game of Thrones fame. We get a better look at both Sersi and Ikaris in full armored costumes, thanks to some new prints for Marvel's Eternals t-shirt line. Check out the images below which also highlight the color-themed look for each character, in what is, overall, that colorful rainbow that is the Eternals cast.

Sersi is a pivotal character in both the Eternals & Avengers worlds of Marvel Comics, being one of the most prominent Eternals in modern superhero society. Ikaris is another pivotal figure in the Eternals, having inspired several big biblical and Greek myths, including the tragic story of his half-human son, Icarus. Both are highly-anticipated characters for the MCU.

Eternals will see the Marvel Cinematic Universe reveal a new race of immortal aliens created by the Celestials, who have played pivotal roles throughout history for over 7,000 years. The Eternals movie will see the estranged race of Earth's Eternals reunite again, to confront their old foes the Deviants, another superpowered race created by The Celestials that have warred with The Eternals for centuries.

Merchandise from Eternals is leaking onto the Internet pretty regularly now, as the movie gears up for its promotional campaign in 2021. Toy packaging has leaked costume and character details, including the full regal splendor of Salma Hayek's Ajak.

You can find Marvel's full story and casting details for Eternals, below:

"Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman."

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5, 2021.