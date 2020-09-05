The Eternals: Marvel Figure Reveals Best Look Yet at Salma Hayek's Ajak

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to introduce fans to The Eternals, and they gathered a star-packed cast to bring these characters to the masses on the big screen. That cast includes Salma Hayek, who will be playing the character known as Ajak, and now we have our best look yet at Ajak courtesy of a Marvel Legends figure. Obviously any MCU movie is going to get some sort of Legends tie-in, as they've done that for just about every film thus far, and this look features some new artwork of Hayek's character on the sides and back. We previously saw a version of the suit at D23, but this one features the full headpiece for Ajak, and you can check it out below.

Eternalsnews asked the person with the figure if it was authentic and not just a custom, and from everything they could find it is indeed real, and you can see their comments below.

"@ManaByte We think its real, the seller didn’t seem to understand what people were asking and didn’t know what custom meant." That was followed by another comment of "It’s REAL GUYS !"

If it is real this might be a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed film production and in some cases allowed merchandise and other tie-ins (like toys and collectibles) to surface ahead of any planned movie rollout plan. It's happened to Wonder Woman quite a bit, and while Eternals is further out, we wouldn't be surprised if this is the first of many reveals to surface.

You can find the synopsis for Eternals below.

"Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants," the synopsis explains.

"The outstanding ensemble cast include Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman."

Eternals hits theaters on February 12th, 2021.