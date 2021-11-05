Eternals Poster Released

✖

A new poster for Marvel's Eternals movie has been released, hot on the heels of the final trailer for the film. The new Eternals poster captures the grandeur and naturalistic beauty that Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao is bringing to the film, while still managing to frame the entire large ensemble of actors that will be starring in the film. That said, this Eternals poster (like the one before it) is something of a departure for Marvel Studios, as it retains total mystery about how the villains or supporting characters are the film are. Check out the new poster for Marvel's Eternals, below:

Eternals is set to introduce ten new heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who are part of the immortal Eternals race. The cast includes Richard Madden as the powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the compassionate Sersi, Angelina Jolie as the elite warrior Thena, Salma Hayek as spiritual leader Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani the charismatic Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as super-speedster Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as visionary engineer Phastos, Barry Keoghan as mind-controller Druig, Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee) as strongman Gilgamesh, and Lia McHugh as the childlike Sprite. The final trailer reveals the Deviant threat that's been buried in Earth for centuries, led by Kro, a uniquely smart and powerful Deviant leader.

After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Eternals—an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years—reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has had nothing but confidence in what Chloé Zhao has brought to the screen for this pivotal Marvel film:

"...I had to keep saying, 'This is right out of a camera; there’s no VFX work to this at all,'" Feige said about Zhao's shoot of Eternals. "Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and mist coming up from the shore on this giant cliffside — really impressive stuff... That is not just what she wanted to bring to Marvel," he recalled. "This is a signature style."

"I have been a fan of the MCU for the last decade. So, I put the word out there I wanted to make a Marvel movie and the right project came to me," Chloé Zhao said while speaking to Variety. "I just wanted to work with that team. Again, back to world-building. It is my favorite thing. That’s why I love 'Star Wars.' There is a world that is so rich. I wanted to enter it and see what I can do... Can I put a spin on it while still being true to the essence of it? That’s exciting to me."

Eternals is currently scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th.