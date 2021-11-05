Marvel Releases New Eternals Poster

✖

Marvel Studios has released a new poster for Eternals to accompany the first Eternals teaser trailer that dropped on Monday morning. The poster shows the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe move in shadow as they walk with the sun at their back and the vast, starry night sky overhead. Taking place after Avengers: Endgame, Eternals sees the godlike beings created in comics by the Celestials coming out of the shadows to continue their generations-long conflict with the Deviants after a tragic events takes place. Chloé Zhao directs the new Marvel Studios film adaptation and Zhao also wrote the screenplay.

Eternals has a star-studded cast that includes Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, and Gemma Chan. One star, Salma Hayek, thought Marvel was joking when they offered her a part in the movie.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

“It never crossed my mind to be in a Marvel movie," Hayek told Variety. "I guess that I thought that boat had sailed, and it was an absolute shock. All of a sudden, I got a call: ‘They want to talk to you about a new franchise.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And I said OK, but they don’t tell you any information until you’re on the call. It’s kind of hard to be an action hero if you’re Mexican. It’s really hard to be an action hero if you’re a Mexican and a woman. But to be an action hero, being Mexican, a woman, and my age, it felt like they were punking me. And then the worst part is that I was one of the first people they cast. I had to keep my mouth shut for so many months. I couldn’t tell a soul. And I couldn’t wait for the day that I could say it.”

According to the film's official synopsis, "Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants."

The film's ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th.