Marvel Fan Art Imagines How Silver Surfer Could Look in the MCU

Marvel Studios is currently putting out a lot of content, and they most recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio previously revealed plans for the next few years of films and TV series, and they include some great titles. One of the things that's missing and is rumored to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a Silver Surfer project. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements. Ink created a new piece of fan art that shows how the Silver Surfer could look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the fan art, Silver Surfer looks very different from his previous live-action interpretation, but it really fits in with the designs of the MCU. While we don't know for sure if Silver Surfer will appear in live-action anytime soon, this is a good design for the iconic character.

You can check out the fan art below.

Who is the Silver Surfer?

Fandom describes Silver Surfer as follows, "Silver Surfer (real name Norrin Radd) is a fictional character and superhero from the Marvel Comics universe, appearing as the titular protagonist of the Silver Surfer comics.

He was a resident of the planet Zenn-La until he chose to become the former Herald of Galactus, who tasked him with finding planets to devour to maintain his energy. The Surfer rebelled against his master in order to protect Earth – as punishment he was stripped of his title as Herald but kept his cosmic powers, which he now uses them to fight against powerful villains from across the universe. Since his debut as a hero of the Marvel universe, he is an ally of the Fantastic Four, and has been a member of the Defenders, the Annihilators, Titans Three, Secret Defenders, and the God Squad."

Silver Surfer is Rumored to Get His Own Special Presentation

Cosmic Circus recently reported that the company is developing a solo project that would be in the same realm as Werewolf by Night. Werewolf by Night acted as a major introduction of the horror side of the MCU, so Silver Surfer could do the same for the cosmic side. If the Special Presentation does end up happening and isn't an unsubstantiated rumor, it could be pretty major for the MCU. It also sounds like we could also see Galactus show up in the presentation in some shape or form. Although, Marvel Studios has yet to announce or confirm anything.

