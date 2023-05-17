Marvel Fan Art Imagines Robert Downey Jr. In Classic Iron Man Suit

Marvel Studios is pretty busy fleshing out The Multiverse Saga, and it's all leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Robert Downey Jr. is heavily rumored to be making a return as Iron Man in Secret Wars, but nothing has been confirmed. One fan is really excited to see Downey Jr. return because he gave him the classic Iron Man armor. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @ArtOfTimeTravel has been creating new pieces of fan art that show how the core Avengers could look in their classic costumes from the comic book, and now he's done one for Iron Man. In the fan art, Downey gets the classic Iron Man costume from the comics, and it fits him perfectly. While we don't know for sure if Downey will actually be back as Iron Man in the near future, this is a great concept that should be brought to life.

You can check out the fan art below.

Robert Downey Jr. May Not Return as Iron Man Anytime Soon

"I think one of the meta-narratives of Phase Four was about new characters. It was about new people stepping into mantles," Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania executive producer Stephen Broussard said in a recent chat. "If you look at, like, Cassie [Lang in Quantumania] getting a suit and Kate Bishop [in Hawkeye], new characters being introduced like Jack in Werewolf by Night. After these first 10 years of Marvel storytelling, torches are being passed, like with Robert Downey Jr. no longer being [on the] table and stuff like that. So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront which, again, has always happened in the comics."

Mark Ruffalo Recently Teased Robert Downey Jr's Return

It is hard not to feel like it's only a matter of time before Downey soars back into frame with everything else going on. When asked by a fan, Ruffalo began to approach the topic, "Sad, but there is a time machine. And there are alternate universes and realities, so anything could happen."

He added while chucking at the roof, "Are one of these boards going to fall on me? Man, are you trying to get me in trouble again? I'm not going to say it's not possible, but I'm not going to say it is." Needless to say, a lot of fans are waiting on pins and needles to see a possible return. But, it's impossible to say whether they will get it or not!"

