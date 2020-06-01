New Marvel Fancut Turns the MCU Into One Big Horror Movie

Now that Black Widow has been delayed until November and most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been quarantined due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the most dedicated fans have had ample time to create content for the shared world millions of people love. There have been some incredible pieces of fan art – like this piece of Ghost Rider's eventual MCU debut. Then there are tremendous fan edits like the one above from YouTuber FullBelly Edits.

Using clips from all across the MCU, FullBelly transforms the studio's most harrowing moments into a three-minute movie that watches like a teaser from some upcoming horror movie. Largely focusing on Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, the fan edit uses Tony Stark's dream from Avengers: Age of Ultron to serve as the crux of the bit, where he's the lone Avenger to survive an intergalactic attack. It also features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in a prominent role, another one of the characters of the MCU who felt a major burden from the events the unfolded during and immediately after Avengers: Infinity War.

You can see the entire edit above.

Stark's story arc, of course, came full circle in Avengers: Endgame as the character sacrificed himself so rid the world of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his massive armada. In fact, one of the character's first official lines as Iron Man ended up being his last – "I am Iron Man." According to Endgame writer Stephen McFeely, Downey originally didn't want to say anything during his fatal decision to snap away Thanos.

“This is why this is all a dance and why film is the most collaborative art form there is. A lot of the times we’re in the room with [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] and [executive producer] Trinh Tran and [producer] Kevin Feige and we’re all sort of trying to noodle this together,” McFeely said at San Diego Comic-Con.

“But also, these actors have spent a lot of time with these characters. So Chris and I are very happy, and did, to write all sorts of lovely dying words for Tony Stark. Robert is not happy to say them, right? Robert wants to — and knew this instinctively — a guy who has talked and talked and talked for many, many movies, when he doesn’t talk, you are crushed.”

“And he knew that, and we didn’t feel we could turn in a page where he didn’t talk,” McFeely continued. “So he says, ‘Listen, I want to do much much less,’ and he was right.”

