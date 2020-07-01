Marvel Fans Celebrate Spider-Man 2 on Its Sixteenth Anniversary
Sixteen years after its initial theatrical release, fans of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 -- often called the best Spider-Man and one of the best superhero movies ever made -- are still excited to talk about it, debate it, find Easter eggs, and rewatch it. Twitter is full tonight of people who are talking about the joys of Spider-Man 2, which turned 16. While there have been five live-action movies, an animated movie, and innumerable animated TV episodes since then, there are certain elements of Spider-Man 2 that have proven incredibly hard to top -- especially as it pertains to Alfred Molina's creepy turn as Doctor Octopus.
Raimi's Spider-Man films went out with a bit of a whimper when Spider-Man 3 wasn't nearly as good as the second one had been, but they have been fondly remembered, and in the last couple of years fans have had reason to celebrate, as JK Simmons returned as J. Jonah Jameson while Raimi himself will direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Here's a small sampling of what fans had to say tonight about what many will agree is still the best live-action Spider-Man film.
Perfection
All in all, I still think that Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 is the perfect Spider-Man flick. It has everything that you've envisioned in a Spider-Man film.— The Guy Who Loves Spider-Man #BlackLivesMatter (@ChibuikemMolok1) June 30, 2020
When Tobey said that this film whooped the 1st one's ass, he truly meant it.
It clearly shows how talented Sam Raimi really is. pic.twitter.com/omPLHHrLfH
That's some good timing
I picked a good day to finally get into Spider-Man because Spider-Man 2 apparently came out on this day. So happy 16th Spider-Man 2. I really like this movie and it’s my favorite from the Raimi trilogy :) pic.twitter.com/pZXa4fINwI— Aya || BLM (@msaya329) July 1, 2020
Versions of this one were all over the place.
Spider-Man 2 is still the best Spider-Man movie— micah3000 (@schulzeem) July 1, 2020
I SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE.
Watching Spider-Man 2 and its moving message that we owe the world the best of ourselves and a willingness to fight for something other than ourselves...not even a little bit relevant to 2020. Aged terribly— Sensible Distance Choate (@WordsandBeer) July 1, 2020
Getting deep on us, now.
Spider-Man 2 is about Peter’s struggles with his duality of being himself and Spider-Man. He lets Spider-Man get in the way of his other ambitions and then faces the consequences of that and it all leads to Peter giving up, giving in to his inner demons (1/2)— ʂ ì ղ ղ ҽ ɾ #RenewHarleyQuinn (@capeshadecomics) July 1, 2020
He quits being Spider-Man and tries to lead a normal life. I life he wanted for so long but he starts to notice why the city needs him, why the world needs Spider-Man. He then puts the suit back on now fully realising his duty of responsibility and keeps going being Spidey (2/2)— ʂ ì ղ ղ ҽ ɾ #RenewHarleyQuinn (@capeshadecomics) July 1, 2020
Pizza Time!
Happy birthday Spider-Man 2! Spider-Man 2 is easily the greatest superhero sequel to ever exist. This movie is a masterpiece. It's pizza time! #SpiderMan2 pic.twitter.com/du4hT50Mac— Rushaan (@rushaansbsp) July 1, 2020
Is this "two thumbs up?"
I believe Roger Ebert summed it up perfectly,
“The movie demonstrates what's wrong with a lot of other superhero epics: They focus on the superpowers, and short-change the humans behind them.”
Spider-Man 2 continues to be the best on screen adaptation of the character.— gamesun (@PSNgamesun) July 1, 2020
Shakespeare
‘Spider-Man 2’ comes across like Shakespeare read the comic books and wrote a play about.— The Many-Angled One (@BJStrongArmAHo) July 1, 2020
Aging like a fine wine
When I was younger, I liked the first movie more. But rewatching Spider-man 2 with 25+ yo, college, work and all that stuff I understood why this movie is so great. Just in the first scene when his late for work I was like "Oh... I get it..." https://t.co/kXf0oqVC0b— Rá Dantas (@ramosesdantas) July 1, 2020
Spider-Man was back
I remember watching this in the theatre and that I cried a lil because 'Spider-Man was back'
I love Spider-Man 2 imma watch it again today https://t.co/7oHY7T90Yb— Kunal Chopra (@Get2DaChopra) July 1, 2020
