Marvel Fans Celebrate Spider-Man 2 on Its Sixteenth Anniversary

Sixteen years after its initial theatrical release, fans of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 -- often called the best Spider-Man and one of the best superhero movies ever made -- are still excited to talk about it, debate it, find Easter eggs, and rewatch it. Twitter is full tonight of people who are talking about the joys of Spider-Man 2, which turned 16. While there have been five live-action movies, an animated movie, and innumerable animated TV episodes since then, there are certain elements of Spider-Man 2 that have proven incredibly hard to top -- especially as it pertains to Alfred Molina's creepy turn as Doctor Octopus.

Raimi's Spider-Man films went out with a bit of a whimper when Spider-Man 3 wasn't nearly as good as the second one had been, but they have been fondly remembered, and in the last couple of years fans have had reason to celebrate, as JK Simmons returned as J. Jonah Jameson while Raimi himself will direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Here's a small sampling of what fans had to say tonight about what many will agree is still the best live-action Spider-Man film.

