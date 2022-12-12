Marvel Fans Are Debating Who Has the Highest Body Count in the MCU, and the Answer May Surprise You

Superheroes typically spend their time saving people and not killing them, but that hasn't stopped some loyal Marvel fans from debating who has the highest body count in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Audiences have seen some loss of life in the MCU, with the Battle of New York in Avengers, Ultron airlifting Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and of course Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War bringing death to our heroes' door. It's not fun to think of death on such a vast scale, but saving the world can sometimes be messy. So which Marvel hero has killed the most bad guys? The answer may surprise you.

A post on Reddit posits the question, "Does anyone have a higher straight up, killed in person body count than Yondu?" The Redditor also shared an image of Rocket Raccoon and Yondu from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with Yondu using his mohawk fin to take out members of the Ravagers as Baby Groot sits on his shoulder. Ravagers have no issue with taking a life, so Yondu would naturally be near the top of the "kill count" leaderboard. However, other users also make cases for the God of Death Hela and her brother Thor, War Machine, and more.

"[Hela] for sure, just for the damage she did in Thor: [Ragnarok]," the first comment on the post reads. Those responding to the comment point out how Hela, played by Cate Blanchett, killed the Warrior Three in the center of Asgard, along with other of the magical realm's defenders. "Plus she was Odin's executioner while he was conquering the realms. That's almost always face to face," another post states.

Another vote goes to the God of Thunder himself, Thor. "I think Thor comes close. He killed a lot of frost giants in [Thor], dark elves in [Thor: The Dark World], fire giants and zombies in [Ragnarok], and chituari in [Avengers], shadow creatures in [Thor: Love and Thunder], and [Thanos] soldiers in Infinity War and [Endgame]. Not to mention killing Thanos," the post reads.

As an actual God, Thor is one of the oldest characters in the MCU. One astute fan recalls how Thor says he's 1500 years old by the time we meet him, so that's ample time to get that kill count up before the MCU even got started on screen.

Which MCU character do you think would win in this poll? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.